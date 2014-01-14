While the title of Gabriel Sherman’s new book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, is an unquestionably accurate descriptor for its subject, the subtitle presents a more debatable thesis: “How the brilliant, bombastic Roger Ailes built Fox News—and divided a country.” A 2011 New York article by Sherman argued much the same: That Ailes is so powerful that a couple mistakes—including his handling of Sarah Palin and Glenn Beck—“may have lost him the next election.”

It is that last bit of Sherman’s argument that has come in for dispute from otherwise sympathetic reviewers. Has Ailes truly divided a country? Is he actually powerful enough to do so? “Between 1988 and 2012, during the ascendancy of conservative media, Republicans won only three out of seven Presidential elections. When Mitt Romney lost, Ailes blamed the Party,” notes The New Yorker’s Jill Lepore. In his review of Sherman’s book, my colleague Isaac Chotiner argues, below a headline that reads, “Roger Ailes Is Not That Powerful,” “Ailes has certainly revolutionized television news, but winning audience share is a far cry from winning the White House.”

But these competing claims are not as contradictory as they may appear. Yes, cable-news viewers, according to Nielsen, are not very representative of the country at large. If you rely on television for news, then, according to data from the Pew Research Center, you are probably 40 or older. While 55 percent of the entire population says they watch news on television, a whopping 73 percent of those 65 and up do. The age skew overlaps neatly with that of electoral politics: Mitt Romney lost the general election while winning voters older than 45. (Fox News, in particular, skews old: Nielsen data does not even go into detail once median age is over 65, as Fox News’ is and has been for much of the past decade.)

It’s unsurprising, then, that while barely half the country uses television as its primary medium for news, according to Gallup, the number goes up to 63 percent if you poll only Republicans. And 20 percent of all Republicans—even the minority who do not mainly use television—cited Fox News as their most frequent news source. “Fox News is a clear driver of Republicans’ higher tendency to turn to television for their news,” Gallup concluded. Over-65s make up 42 and 40 percent of Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly’s viewers. You can find similar proportions among the under-30 set in the audiences for Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.