Progressives and Democrats had lost interest for two reasons. First, a Senate deal last summer ended the filibusters of Obama’s NLRB nominees. Then this fall, Senate Democrats deployed the so-called “nuclear option” to terminate filibusters of all executive branch and appellate judicial nominees. Senator Chuck Schumer told the New York Times last Friday, “The rules change has taken the steam out of the issue.”

The left seems intent on looking past the uniquely radical character of the Senate Republicans’ obstructionism—blocking nominees across-the-board rather than targeting particular candidates on ideology or character grounds, expressly to cripple agencies and effectively suspend laws. Even more puzzling is that progressives do not seem to recognize the license an adverse decision would provide to scale up this government-crippling agenda. Democrats might still wish President Obama had this option for filling executive vacancies if Republicans retake control of the Senate later this year.

In addition, court-focused Republicans, increasingly responsive to their libertarian Tea Party wing (not the formerly dominant pro-Executive Branch wing associated with the likes of Steven Bradbury), have seized on the recess appointments case to advance a broader, “shrink-government,” agenda for recasting constitutional law. An emerging plank in that platform, hammered frequently on Monday by lawyers for McConnell and the Chamber of Commerce, is that separation of powers was designed as exclusively a government-weakening and “liberty-protecting” device to “protect the people from the government”—with no regard to the framers’ often reiterated interest in fostering governmental, particularly executive branch, effectiveness.

But progressives seem disinclined to take a similarly broad view of the practical and legal issues at stake in the recess appointments case. “I cannot find anything,” Justice Breyer challenged Verrilli, “that says the purpose of [the recess appointments] clause has anything to do with political fights between Congress and the President.” Justice Kagan seemed to embrace a similarly narrow view of what the case is about when she said, “the question of how to define a recess really does belong to the Senate.”

Both these justices’ observations are correct. But they are also beside the point. The framers never anticipated twenty-first century Senate Republicans’ would use this power to shut down whole swaths of government. Indeed, in Federalist #76, Hamilton forecast that confirmation would “not often be refused,” and only for “special and strong reasons” pertinent to an individual nominee’s character or record. So of course there is no evidence that the recess appointments clause, viewed in isolation, was originally thought to have anything to do with inter-branch “political fights.” But the framers’ take on Obama’s recess appointments should be gauged through the broader lens of their overall vision of executive and legislative roles and interactions. In shaping the suite of provisions giving structure to that vision, the framers expressly focused on precisely the sort of political fights animating current appointment struggles.