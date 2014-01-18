It’s heartbreaking to live in a country where art is expendable. I couldn’t shake that thought the other day, after spending a long afternoon at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), one of this country’s greatest museums. Detroit, as everybody knows, is bankrupt, and the treasures in the DIA are by some people’s reckonings assets that can be sold to satisfy Detroit’s creditors. In the past few days a number of foundations, many with historic ties to Detroit, have come together in an effort that may well save the DIA and its collections. I certainly hope they succeed. But something terrible has already happened.

How can people who purport to be grownups have a serious discussion about dispersing some of the DIA’s treasures? How can anybody, after spending a few hours in this glorious place, even conceive of such a conversation? This is the question that really needs to be asked. A conversation that never should have occurred has occurred. Only a country that has lost track of the fundamental, dynamic relationship between cosmopolitan culture and democratic experience could have allowed this to happen. An extraordinarily wealthy society has revealed the poverty of its imagination. Christie’s, the auction house, has been brought in to see how much Detroit can get for a Bruegel, a Matisse, and a few other masterworks, as if treasures bought by an American city in its heyday are now concubines to be inspected before being sold to the highest bidder. Some sophisticates have even suggested that the DIA’s masterworks be sold off and replaced with reproductions—on the theory that hardly anybody would know the difference.

The lift you feel when you walk into the grandly proportioned halls of the Detroit Institute of Arts isn’t just the lift of great art—or of nostalgia for Detroit’s heyday. What you feel is a cultural optimism that is finally indistinguishable from a democratic optimism. A visitor moves easily through the DIA’s unfolding galleries, encountering a panoply of cultures and experiences, from Arts and Crafts bowls, to Japanese scroll paintings, to Medieval ivories, to African statues, to Early American portraits, to rapturous pinnacles of European painting, including Poussin’s Selene and Endymion, a tragic love story teaming with allegorical devices, all wrapped up in the artist’s most luxuriant, honey-dipped early manner. Going through the DIA, you can see what Ralph Ellison meant when, in his great essay “The Little Man at Chehaw Station,” he wrote about a place where there are “no facile certainties as to who, what, or where (culturally or historically) we are.” The arts in America, Ellison believed, comprise “a collectivity of styles, tastes and traditions.” The DIA is just such a collectivity—“a vortex of discordant ways of living and tastes, values and traditions,” as Ellison described. And it is by learning to experience all of this that we figure out who we are.

In a great public museum like the DIA the lines between civic experience, artistic experience, and even erotic experience are not clearly drawn. Yes, of course, education is part of the museum’s purpose. But so is rapture. And so is community building. That the DIA has always been committed to both the past and the present—and both the power of tradition and the tug of the workaday world—is not a matter of speculation. This is the theme of the magnificent murals that Diego Rivera painted 80 years ago in the DIA’s central hall. Here Detroit’s automobile industry is reimagined as a spectacle as splendid as anything conceived by Mantegna or Raphael to decorate a Renaissance palace. Rivera’s murals are realized with a firm yet delicate hand, without any of the bombast that disfigures so many paintings that aim for social significance. His individual workers may lack the comic profundity that Bruegel brought to the peasants in his Wedding Dance, by many estimates the greatest painting in the DIA. But Rivera catches the easygoing humanity of the autoworkers. And he renders the heavy machinery of the plants with a poetic precision and architectural authority that does indeed bring to mind the greatest frescoes by Piero and Masaccio. Rivera is precisely the kind of artist Ellison described as “repelled by works of art that would strip human experience—especially American experience—of its wonder and stubborn complexity."