As a matter of politics, the trade fight before the Commerce Department is a no-win for the Obama Administration. Whatever the decision, it will rankle environmentally minded constituents. If the administration doesn’t ratchet up tariffs on Chinese solar makers, it will be accused of speeding the demise of what little solar-panel manufacturing remains in the U.S. That will further erode the administration’s claims that clean energy would bring the country lots of “green” manufacturing jobs. But if the administration ultimately imposes hefty new tariffs on imported Chinese panels—a process that could start tomorrow if the Commerce Department announces that it will launch an investigation—the price of solar power across the country could rise, slowing the advance of a fast-growing, though still niche, green energy source. And that would hurt the firms that are succeeding best in the U.S. solar business today—not those making the panels, but those bolting them onto American rooftops. Those companies benefit from cheap solar panels. And solar panels’ prices today are being set by the manufacturing cost—fair or not—in China.

Reminders of the difficulty of rolling out renewable energy have, of late, come on strong. To take one example, last Wednesday, Bloomberg New Energy Finance, an industry analyst, reported that global “clean energy” investment fell 11 percent in 2013, to $254 billion, its second straight year of decline. A main cause of the investment drop, the Bloomberg report said, was that the cost of solar panels fell. Even as the quantity of solar panels installed worldwide grew by about 20 percent, Bloomberg said, less money was needed to pay for them. That’s largely a result of what has happened over the past two years with the solar industry in China—the same events that have sparked the dispute on which the Commerce Department will weigh in tomorrow.

U.S. angst about the dominance of China’s solar panel industry arose back in September 2011, when Solyndra, the California-based solar-panel maker, filed for bankruptcy. It was unable to build a viable business around the cylindrical solar panels it had designed, in part because less-sophisticated but cheaper Chinese-made solar panels were flooding the market.

The following month, SolarWorld Industries America Inc. (a U.S. subsidiary of German solar-panel maker SolarWorld AG) filed a complaint with the Commerce Department. SolarWorld alleged Chinese companies were violating trade laws by “dumping” their panels onto the U.S. market—selling them below cost to grab market share. The Chinese companies could afford to do this, SolarWorld claimed, because they were getting massive and unfair subsidies from various levels of government in China.

A year later, in late 2012, U.S. authorities issued a final ruling, imposing duties averaging about 31 percent on Chinese-made solar panels exported to the U.S. But the ruling contained a loophole, and the ink was hardly dry before astute Chinese solar-panel makers began taking advantage of it. Solar panels are made of many parts; a key one is a square-shaped piece called a “cell.” Under the U.S. tariff decision, if a panel’s cells were made outside China, even if the panel itself was then assembled in China, the U.S. tariffs wouldn’t apply. Not surprisingly, following the tariff ruling, Chinese solar-panel manufacturers began shifting cell-making offshore, notably to Taiwan. Then they shipped those cells to their Chinese panel plants, assembled the full panels, and exported the panels to the U.S. Presto: No U.S. tariff.