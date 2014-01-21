Kosher food isn’t usually popular among non-Jews. Why conform to a set of stringent dietary rules if they aren’t religiously mandated? But lots of normal things are reversed in prison, and it turns out gentiles’ aversion to kosher food is one of them: The New York Times reports that more and more prisoners are requesting kosher meals, even if they don’t generally observe the laws of kashrut—or identify as Jewish.

Inmates have figured out that the kosher meals prisons are required to offer tend to be cleaner and tastier than regular prison grub. They’re also up to four times as expensive. And prisons have a tough time turning down religiously based dietary requests, since the qualifying criterion—“sincere belief”—is so nebulous.

But when prisoners procure special food, it satisfies more than their palate. In a 2006 paper in the Howard Journal of Criminal Justice, Rebecca Godderis, a sociologist at Canada’s University of Calgary, argued that prisoners use food to exert symbolic agency over their lives. Godderis conducted interviews with 16 inmates in three Canadian prisons to “explore food-based resistance as an important theme in prisoners’ stories about institutional food,” concluding that food is “a site of contention where struggles over power, and identity (de)construction and maintenance can be played out.”

Food represents captivity

"Many of their stories focused on the overt and covert food-related techniques that the institution used to express power over the prisoner population. Perhaps the most significant demonstration of this authority was conveyed in a tale about the institution feeding prisoners cow’s tongue without informing them what kind of meat was being served….The majority of narratives focused on the monotonous and repetitive nature of the food and the inability to access ethnic dishes. …They commented that the inability to direct how their food was cooked (for example, baking versus deep-frying) reflected their inability to make beneficial consumptive choices and thus, they could not be in full control of their own health."