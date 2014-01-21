“Somewhere between 13 and 15 people read the piece in all," Bill Simmons, the editor-in-chief of the ESPN site Grantland, wrote Monday in a Letter from the Editor. The subject was the controversial article “Dr. V’s Magical Putter,” which told the story of the eccentric-seeming inventor of a possibly groundbreaking golf putter. The 13 pre-publication readers, he said, included "every senior editor but one, our two lead copy desk editors, our publisher and even ESPN.com’s editor-in-chief.” He added, “All of them were blown away by the piece. Everyone thought we should run it.”

Simmons seemed to be citing this fact as evidence of Grantland’s thorough due diligence. But if anything, it is further damning—a statement that the ESPN site's larger editorial process was bereft of any perspectives that saw a problem with the article, which has been roundly criticized for insensitivity to transgender people. (In the course of reporting, Caleb Hannan discovered that his subject, Essay Anne Vanderbilt, was a transgender woman and outed her to a business partner of hers. Vanderbilt later committed suicide, a fact that isn’t revealed until the end of the piece.)

In his Letter, Simmons blamed his and his staff's myopia. “To my infinite regret, we never asked anyone knowledgeable enough about transgender issues to help us either (a) improve the piece, or (b) realize that we shouldn’t run it,” he said. “That’s our mistake—and really, my mistake, since it’s my site.”

As criticisms of the article mounted over the weekend, ESPN put Simmons in touch with Christina Kahrl, a co-founder of Baseball Prospectus who now writes, edits, and generally helps guide Major League Baseball coverage for ESPN.com, and is also a transsexual woman who is an activist for transgender rights. Simmons and Kahrl knew each other a little, having met at a sports analytics conference six years ago. They discussed the piece at length Saturday and Sunday, Kahrl told me in an interview Tuesday. Her blistering critique appeared alongside Simmons’s letter on Monday.