President Barack Obama took an unprecedented step to address rape on college campuses with the announcement Wednesday of a White House task force on sexual violence among students. The group will have 90 days to produce its guidelines, and those at the table will include Education Secretary Arne Duncan, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and Attorney General Eric Holder.

“I cannot recall a time when the government has marshaled these sorts of resources and taken a holistic approach to address sexual violence,” Fatima Goss Graves of the National Women’s Law Center said. “In many ways I think a short time frame will hopefully focus the mind and allow for some concrete approaches that can be implemented quickly.”

Creating policy prescriptions for the labyrinthine cultural issue of sexual violence won't be easy, and the government has not shown much appetite for confrontation with the deep-pocketed institutions—Yale, Dartmouth, Swarthmore, and the University of Virginia, to name just a few offenders—with a history of mishandling rape cases. But experts and women’s advocates suggested some meaningful reforms that could go on the administration's list.

For one, the task force could put pressure on schools where student complaints have prompted investigations from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights—sometimes repeatedly. The DOE does not publish a comprehensive list of these schools, the complaints filed against them, or the results of investigations on their campuses. Publicizing these facts “would allow some sort of consumer protection,” said Alexandra Brodsky, a co-founder of the student survivor campaign Know Your IX. “People should be able to make decisions about where to go to school with knowledge of whether there’s a sexual violence problem on campus, and that kid of voting with your feet would exert pressure on the school.”