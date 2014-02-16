'Liv and Ingmar': Great Filmmakers, Bad Lovers

Liv and Ingmar were four years on Fårö, and they worked together on Hour of the Wolf, Shame, and The Passion of Anna. They had a child, Linn Ullmann, who is now a distinguished novelist in Oslo. But then Liv felt she had to break away. She played the lead role in Jan Troell’s The Emigrants and The New Land, and she got an Oscar nomination. With that encouragement, she went to Hollywood, rather as Garbo and Ingrid Bergman had done, and she had a disastrous couple of years: The Night Visitor, Pope Joan, Lost Horizon, 40 Carats, Zandy’s Bride, The Abdication. The wretchedness of these films (and Lost Horizon is among the worst ever made) was offset by her stage work in America (she did A Doll’s House), by her best-selling, soul-searching book (not quite as interesting as she thinks), and by her fresh-faced, wide-eyed look on TV talk shows where she did seem to be a new woman for the 1970s, happy to flirt with Johnny Carson. But she was shrewd enough to realize that her Hollywood career was ruined and to go back to Ingmar to do Cries and Whispers, Scenes from a Marriage (for Swedish television), and Face to Face. A year or two later, she played daughter and mother with Ingrid Bergman in Autumn Sonata. She was no longer Ingmar’s lover, but the fondness remained, and she knew there was no alternative for her to working with him.

Here’s the odd thing: in Persona, Cries and Whispers, and those few films, Liv Ullmann looks like an open wound of feeling. In her American movies she is inexplicable. That surely speaks to chemistry and genius, but I think it also means that Liv and Ingmar were committed to their work rather more than they believed in their lives. As it is, this adoring but congealed documentary takes them at Liv’s estimate, as soulmates. But what we deserve is a much fuller portrait, in which Bibi Andersson and Harriet Andersson might talk (they are both alive still), as well as Linn Ullmann and some of the people who saw what was happening and realized that the romantic and sexual ambitions of these two people were inseparable from their infernal trust in theater and acting as opposed to life. I say “infernal” because I think it gave them, and other bystanders, a kind of hell. Ingmar Bergman may have rescued souls in the audience, but he damaged some of those close to him. That is part of the movie contract, and not a reason for moral censoriousness. But it is a common passion that elevates and then drowns people in the art and business of pretending.

I have no doubt but that Ullmann was vital to Persona—albeit in ways no one could articulate—and it is one of the great films. Bergman’s luster might have faded a little since his death in 2007, but that is partly because he was regarded with such reverence in his lifetime. Anyone concerned with film needs to take him on, and you might as well start with Persona, because it is the best and because its mystery is eternal.

But if you care to follow the drama of Liv and Ingmar all the way, there is another essential film, but not nearly as well known. Toward the end of his life, Bergman sometimes felt he was too old or too sick to direct films. But in 2000, he wrote a script of the greatest confessional importance. It is about an actress (played by Lena Endre) happily married to an orchestral conductor, who cannot resist a destructive affair with a stage director. It is one of the most erotically compelling and upsetting films you can see. It is called Faithless, and in his odd mixture of tact and exploitation Bergman asked Liv Ullmann to direct it. The drama is re-lived as it is told to an elderly artist, a character actually named Bergman, played by Erland Josephson. The film was shot in the house on Fårö that Ingmar had built for Liv and himself. It is another great work, and it is up to us to determine what pressure Ingmar exerted on the direction, or how far Liv had really taken on his creative character. Faithless is admired but not taken with proper seriousness. It was not signed by the great man; therefore, it only helps to demonstrate that the woman had a lesser power. But how far was that conclusion Ingmar’s intention? I don’t find it possible to regard Faithless as less than a Bergman film, and I think it is in the class of Persona and Cries and Whispers.

But it was Liv Ullmann’s film, too, and proof that the two of them were knotted in an embrace of uncommon force and complexity. It is hard to think of an actress-director bond so long-lasting, and there are plenty to consider—Godard and Anna Karina, von Sternberg and Dietrich, Antonioni and Monica Vitti, Griffith and Lillian Gish. That’s why Liv and Ingmar is such a disappointment, in which the face and the voice of Ullmann become monotonous, bland, and even foolish in insisting on the Disneyfied glow of their lives. Faithless is filled with raw anguish, corrosive guilt, and helpless self-indulgence, and it only goes to prove the old adage: trust the work, and not what the artists like to say about it.