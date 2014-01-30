In the world of Obamacare hate, the law’s failure is imminent and inevitable. Only old and sick people are signing up, the thinking goes. Eventually insurers will have to raise rates, causing what’s known as an insurance “death spiral” as more young and healthy people flee. “Obamacare will fall on its own,” Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert famously predicted, before noting that the Soviet Union was similarly “destined to fail.”

Could Obamacare enrollment really go so awry? Sure. But some news from Wednesday is one more sign that such a crisis is unlikely.

The news came from Wellpoint, one of the nation’s largest insurers and one of the most active in offering coverage through the new Obamacare marketplaces. During a conference call with investors on Wednesday—summarized nicely by J.K. Wall of the Indianapolis Business Journal and Alex Nussbaum of Bloomberg News—Wellpoint officials announced that enrollment in their health plans was meeting expectations. They had acquired more than 400,000 new customers already and expected to have close to a million by the time Obamacare’s open enrollment period ends, on the final day of March.

But what matters more than the volume is the makeup. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services, released earlier this month, showed that the people signing up for health plans through the exchanges tended to be older than the eligible population as a whole—a sign that, overall, the plans were attracting lots of people who would have high medical bills, undermining the new system’s actuarial balance, triggering “risk corridor” payments from the government and forcing carriers to raise prices next year.