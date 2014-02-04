Germans Make a Sympathetic TV Series about WWII. What Could Go Wrong?

The adventures of these friends as they navigate World War II are skillfully contrived and lushly photographed. No one in Generation War starves, or has frostbite, or spends more than a poignant minute in a hospital. Rather, we see them fight, suffer, love, part and reunite, against the background of snowy battlefields and bustling hospitals. There is an outsize role for coincidence—with all the millions of Germans on the Eastern front, these five seem to run into each other on an awfully regular basis. Yet the arcs of their characters are highly consistent. Each ends up ruined by the war, their innocence stolen and their good motives wasted. "We went off as heroes and now we are murderers," Wilhelm reflects, and we are expected to sympathize, not to ask whether a soldier in the Wehrmacht could ever be called a hero. Even Friedhelm the idealist is brutalized by the war, willing to shoot down a fleeing child without batting an eyelash; even Wilhelm the good soldier tries to desert, worn down by the years of useless struggle.

In a sense, it is Viktor the Jew who has the best war. While we are told that he spent time in a concentration camp, we don't see him there. Rather, we follow his adventures in the forest with a band of Polish partisans, complete with a beautiful young girl as his companion. When the Poles finally discover that he is Jewish, they kick him out—you see, it wasn't just the Germans who hated Jews!—but in the meantime he gets lots of fresh air and exercise, and keeps his virtue. That's more than poor Friedhelm can say: He ends up walking into a hail of Russian bullets because, at heart, he remains too fine for the brutal world he's been drafted into.

The frustrating thing about Generation War is that it feels so morally frivolous even as it is intent on checking all the right historical boxes. We see the Security Police rounding up and shooting Jewish women and children, with the connivance—though not, notably, the actual participation—of regular Wehrmacht soldiers. We see Charly, the meekest and nicest of the main characters, rat out a Jewish fellow-nurse, in the belief that she is doing her duty. (But later in the film the Jewish nurse returns in triumph as a Russian officer—there's no explanation of how she escaped death, but Charly turns out to be not guilty after all.) We see how Nazi propaganda against Bolshevism became a license for the indiscriminate murder of Jews and Russian soldiers.





Yet all of these things remain, so to speak, the official background of Generation War. The foreground, the actions of the characters we sympathize with and care about, always tell a different story. When Viktor is on a cattle car to Auschwitz, for instance, he is able to escape by prying up floorboards with a knife. Reading the accounts of actual Holocaust survivors makes clear that this would have been all but impossible: On most such transports, the passengers were packed together so closely that they didn't have room to sit down, much less to escape, MacGyver-style. But in Generation War, when Viktor makes his escape the other Jews have a chance to follow him, we hear them refusing, saying they are afraid to do it. In this way, their deaths are made to be their own fault: If only more Jews were as venturesome as Viktor, the movie implies, the Holocaust might have turned out differently.

In the end, the falsehood of Generation War is not so much a matter of deliberate bad faith as a structural defect. To make a popular miniseries about World War II, it must be entertaining. To be entertaining, it must be the story of likable people facing great but surmountable obstacles. The story of the six million Jews who died is not entertaining, but the story of Viktor Goldstein who survived can be. Likewise, we might not find it fun to watch a movie about actual Nazis, so they are kept almost entirely offscreen, with the exception of one or two cartoon bullies. The manipulation of sympathy, the defiance of historical realities, the insistence on showing the exception rather than the rule: These are practically requirements when it comes to making a middlebrow war movie. America has made plenty of them; but when the Germans do it, the rest of the world has a right to be concerned.