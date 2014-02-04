Don't Express Doubt About Woody Allen's Guilt, or These Columnists Will Condemn You

Let me start off by saying something that shouldn't be controversial but apparently is: I have no idea whether or not Woody Allen molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in the early 1990s.



There is nothing terribly surprising about a journalist expressing this kind of uncertainty. It is, after all, our jobs to question, to investigate, to form opinions about what we find while still retaining a healthy degree of curiosity, and even doubt, regarding the subjects we write about. And yet, if we examine the responses to Farrow's open letter in the New York Times alleging that Allen sexually molested her, we find several commentators who not only avoid such prudence but are even insinuating—if not outright stating—that such uncertainty is part of the problem.

The problem instead is our culture of knee-jerk outrage—especially among online columnists.



In a recent article in Salon, Roxane Gay posits that many people in Hollywood and “public intellectuals” are “compartmentalizing” their feelings about Allen, trying to separate their feelings for Woody the person and Woody the artist. She calls out Cate Blanchett for her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where she "gushed about Allen’s talent." She even criticizes Nicholas Kristof, who brought Farrow's letter to light, for his apparently dubious decision to offer “some semblance of reasonable doubt” by forewording Farrow's letter with a comment about Woody's defenders denying the charges. “He wants it both ways,” Gay writes.



Aaron Bady at The New Inquiry takes things one step further, proclaiming that Dylan Farrow must be afforded the same presumption of innocence as Allen, and that the presumption of Allen's innocence requires a presumption that Farrow is lying, which only happens, Bady writes, in a “rape culture”: “You can’t presume that both are innocent at the same time. One of them must be saying something that is not true. But 'he said, she said' doesn’t resolve to 'let’s start by assume she’s lying,' except in a rape culture, and if you are presuming his innocence by presuming her mendacity, you are rape cultured.”

Michelle Dean at Flavorwire approvingly cited both Gay and Bady in her piece “Presuming Woody Allen's Innocence Is Not a Neutral Stance,” and used Farrow's letter as “an opportunity to weed out her social media feeds.” She chastises people who, "under the pretty thin veneer of 'not rushing to judgment,'" are “all” operating “on impartial, bad or biased information.” To her credit, Dean admits her biases. “The key is to be honest about them,” she writes.

One can argue that Gay, Bady, and Dean are all commentators and are simply expressing their opinions. They are not reporting, and as such, should not bear the same responsibility as investigative journalists. But does this give them license to write whatever they want? When commenting on a case involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor, do the voices in the media bear any responsibility for at least making sure their arguments are logical and fair-minded, not simply emotion-laced diatribes?