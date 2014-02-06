Clooney's 'The Monuments Men' Is Dreadful, Smug, and Incoherent

There is one moment in The Monuments Men that is as sweet and pleasing as a fresh cupcake. It has a charm that is no small thing in the making of movies. Let’s not spoil the moment by spelling it out, let’s just admit that it employs someone named Clooney. I am happy to say that now, and happier still holding on to its memory, for apart from that this is one of the most dreadful, smug, and incoherent films I have ever seen, and a travesty of its many large subjects.

There was an event known as World War II. You and I know that, more or less, though we may differ over when it started, or what its results were. The Monuments Men is wary of that public ignorance (and even the indifference behind it), so there are rapid history lessons to encourage us. Those wicked Germans were busy as hell during the war, but as well as eliminating peoples, conquering nations, collecting gold, and setting standards for beastliness, they were greedy for art (I believe they thought of it as Art). Like most earnest people fighting a war, they were easily confused. So they would sometimes steal great works of art and culture, and sometimes they would incinerate them. As a matter of fact, even empires without a war on their hands have sometimes been as muddled over art, let alone Art.

That’s how George Clooney decides what a cool fellow has to do. Yes, Clooney plays a “character” in this film, just as he co-produced it, co-wrote it, and directed it. There is even a moment when his wry, wistful fellow muses over his old life, when he would get a coffee and an onion bagel at a New York deli—it feels like chewy substance. But it’s just George, looking dapper but rather elderly in uniform and setting out to save the great works of plundered art because—after all, guys—isn’t that what this war is about? Or was the war fought to promote dumb movies?





Yes, there were other aspects of the war, but that doesn’t have to obscure the way a few learned men decided that maybe something had to be done (apart from the bombing of Monte Cassino) to protect some of that terrific Art, which the Nazis were either keeping for their own schlosses or for bonfires. A modest unit came into being, the Monuments Men, to set about that task. FDR’s cigarette holder waved its approval. (Was there more mileage, one wonders, in saving masterpieces than trying to rescue Jews?) And so, in the movie, it is not very long before George, John Goodman, Bob Balaban, and Bill Murray are trudging off a landing craft at Normandy mere weeks after D-Day. Matt Damon is also one of the boys, and he goes straight to Paris because of a running joke that he speaks excruciating French. There will be a few more chaps joining later on. But they are all guys—like guys in a 1944 movie—this is the one concession to period, for otherwise the antics of The Monuments Men convey zero sense of what those war years looked and felt like. The guys are a comic gang: Balaban and Murray are always at odds, until they are not; John Goodman is very large and droll; Matt Damon is getting larger, or beefy; and George is a quick pencil sketch of Clark Gable. But their hearts are into Art.