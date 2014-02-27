First of all, remind yourself that “Best Picture” is not a certificate of value passed down by God. It is a construct, and a con, dreamed up by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (which never had anything to do with God or academia) as part of a suggestion that the film business has attempted to make “good” pictures, or even the “best.” The business was always out for profit, and these days the results of that are usually determined in the first weekend of release. Such numbers may be lied about in the short term, but generally time sorts out the real money from the paperless kind. So Gravity, a film about the most fanciful experience anyone could imagine, was a hit this year, beyond the expectations of the people selling it. If it cost $100 million, its domestic gross is already more than $250 million and climbing. Whether the picture has what we might call thematic or moral gravity is a different matter. Gravity is as much to do with space, movement, and jumping as Fred Astaire; but Fred was never nominated for Best Picture.

Those other gravities have never been strong in daily life at the Academy (when an institution presents a humanitarian award, you know it has a bad conscience), but like any business enterprise set on making money it welcomes the suggestion of a higher calling, and has been known to push Best Picture honors in that direction. This uncharacteristic and generally unwholesome high-mindedness has a candidate in 12 Years a Slave. By making a fuss of that film, the business may distract us and itself from the fact that slavery might have been a topic for a picture seventy or a hundred years ago. What a follow-up to the alleged racism of The Birth of a Nation it would have been if D. W. Griffith’s Intolerance had been about slavery. Let us also put aside feeble assertions that slavery has been touched before—in Mandingo, or, more ludicrously, in Django Unchained (which only displays the self-imprisoning fantasies of Quentin Tarantino). 12 Years a Slave shows the real thing, made by Brits for the most part, horrible, painful, but necessary—at last. It acts on the assumption that slavery is a bigger topic than film-making, so it is not a spectacular, innovative, or “dazzling” picture. It doesn’t believe it needs to be. It seems to me that as a source of self-respect and moral gravity, it should be the favorite for Best Picture. In which case, there need not be another movie about slavery for a hundred years (though probably the subject will abide patiently).





American Hustle, by contrast, is an unnecessary but very entertaining film, and in the final analysis, Hollywood has always known that entertainment is its prime necessity. This film claims to be aware of a real financial scandal in the America of living memory. That is a sham, the wisp of chiffon to garb a film that is nakedly dedicated to letting cool actors run riot. Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner have a ball in the film, and we are encouraged to kick it around with them. In all the levels of humor in American Hustle, not the least is the mocking thought that anyone might care about or be indignant over the damage of financial fraud. In the end, the film’s ethic coincides with its raison d’être: we are all actors, so put on a good show.

The Wolf of Wall Street seems to come from a similar direction, but its satire is so flagrant and gross that one begins to discern an audacious attempt to demonstrate that we are by now so accustomed to financial fraud and deceit that we neither care about nor believe in correctives. It is a part of us. The Wolf is the most dangerous and subversive film by Martin Scorsese, and it makes fun of the fact that he actually once won Best Picture for the endlessly brutal and monotonously generic The Departed. This is a real movie, but probably too easily dismissed as “unserious.” I suspect that in twenty years or so it will look so much better than all the other films I have discussed here so far. And that’s the moment to remind you that you cannot trust Best Pictures. Over the decades, that award has gone to movies you would not sit through today, and which reek of humbug, archaic attitudes, and the remorseless exposé of history: Mrs. Miniver, Going My Way, Gentleman’s Agreement, The Greatest Show on Earth ... Patton, Rocky, Kramer vs. Kramer, Gandhi ... The Departed, The King’s Speech, Argo. (I imagine that I have by now offended 98 percent of my readership.)