Like It or Not, Movie Lovers Are Going to Forgive Woody Allen

Likewise, I doubt if anyone has refused to watch The Birds because Alfred Hitchcock was cruel to Tippi Hedren, or turned off the radio when Bing Crosby came on because of what he did to his children. The truth is that, in our dealings with art, human beings are fundamentally selfish. If a movie or a book or a painting gives us pleasure, we enjoy it, without stopping to ask if the person who created it was good or evil. Reading Jonson does not mean that we condone Jonson's crime—any more than we approve of murder because we admire the work of François Villon, who killed a priest in a street brawl, or Caravaggio, who murdered a pimp by cutting off his testicles. Rather, we are able, in this as in so many areas of moral life, to rationalize our pleasures. And the farther in time we are from the crime in question, the easier this rationalization becomes. Jonson's murder is 400 years old, but his books are alive today; refusing to read them would be a punishment for us, not him.

We are not necessarily wrong to defend our pleasures in this way. For one thing, it would be logistically impossible to run a moral background check on every artist whose work we encounter. More important, however, is the fact that an artwork is not simply an emanation of its creator, a direct reflection of his or her moral substance. It is more like a tool designed for a certain purpose—to illuminate the world, to communicate beauty and truth. It would never occur to us to demand a character reference for the maker of a tool we use for more practical purposes. (What kind of person made your refrigerator, or the websites you visit?)

How could someone understand love yet act hatefully, create beauty yet make the world ugly?

The difference, of course, is that art is a tool of and for the spirit, and making it requires more than manual skill. It requires a kind of insight that we would like to believe is incompatible with evil actions. How could someone understand love yet act hatefully, create beauty yet make the world ugly? Unfortunately, the history of art shows that it is entirely possible for the artist to achieve a deep understanding of truths and values that he fails to live up to. (No one wrote more movingly about familial love and loyalty than Charles Dickens, yet when he grew tired of his wife, he cast her off in a brutally public fashion.) An artist is not like a priest, who claims to live his truth; the artist's job is only to find a form for his truth.

But if an artist's life can't detract from the strengths of his work, it can sometimes help us to understand its weaknesses. Ezra Pound's anti-Semitism, for instance, was not just a private vice; it was a central organizing principle of his imagination, and it is very much present on the page, even in some of his most celebrated verse. Likewise, a case could be made that some of Allen's films—the prime example is of course Manhattan—display a pedophilic imagination, fetishizing innocence and sentimentalizing exploitation. In this case, Allen's personal image would not disqualify his art; rather, it would draw attention to aspects of his art that were already objectionable in themselves. The problems with his films would remain even if Dylan's charges were proved false.

Does all this mean that we should keep on watching Allen's movies with a good conscience? For the time being, many people will find that impossible; a visceral negative reaction to him and a desire to deprive him of honors and profits, will likely lead part of his audience to desert him. But time will lessen that reaction—if the public could forget about the charges in 1992, they can forget again in 2014—and if people are still watching movies a century from now, there’s no doubt that they will be watching Annie Hall and Crimes and Misdemeanors. Perhaps they will think as they watch that Allen was supposed to be a child molester, and that it's too bad such good movies should come from such a depraved character. But they will not feel it personally incumbent on them to reject the director—any more than we feel it's a crime to listen to “Billie Jean” or “Thriller.” Dylan Farrow's letter asks more from us than any audience has ever been willing to grant.