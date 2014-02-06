Socialize the Law? First Stop Condescending to Non-Corporate Lawyers

They may want a more balanced quality of life than you can get when you are stuck “comb[ing] through millions of pages of documents in search of exculpatory or incriminating evidence.” They may want to use their training in service of principles that are worth more to them than the $100,000-plus yearly pay cut they will take, like fighting against racial discrimination or fighting for a clean environment. While the Ivory Tower to Main Street path is by no means the dominant one, it represents a longstanding and thriving path for many attorneys. Billing rates, then, are not a failsafe proxy for legal talent.

Main Street and Wall Street attorneys represent completely different clients. True, you’d never see the likes of Bernie Madoff in the public defender’s office, but Main Street and Wall Street lawyers do collaborate regularly on cases. Sometimes this work is pro bono on the part of Wall Street attorneys—indeed, New York now makes some pro bono work a requirement to practice law in that state—but not always.

As Posner notes, there is money to be made from Main Street cases. But here’s what Posner doesn’t mention: Main Street lawyers will often have more expertise with certain types of cases—like challenging predatory mortgage lending—than Wall Street attorneys do. So Wall Street will send in some troops and some cash, Main Street will serve as the general or at least command central to coordinate the group’s efforts—and the results can be incredible victories for individual clients and the public interest.

Also missing from Posner’s account: sometimes Wall Street attorneys need Main Street attorneys to help represent their Wall Street clients. Corporate clients get sued across the country. Wall Street attorneys tend not to be admitted to practice outside of the coasts or a few interior urban areas, but they can’t appear in state court without being admitted to the bar of that state. To get around this impediment, Wall Street attorneys need to bring Main Street attorneys in as co-counsel so that the locals can take care of business in state courts. Indeed, having veterans of a particular court system on board typically enhances the Wall Street attorneys’ representation of their client. The locals know the judges, the customs, and the most effective on-the-ground strategies. They have ground game in a way that those confined to Wall Street’s skyscrapers do not.

As we seek to fix the very real, very pressing inequalities in our laws and legal system, let’s make sure we’re being fair to all the players involved. We shouldn’t lay the blame for the legal system’s treatment of people from Main Street at the feet of the attorneys who work diligently on their behalf.