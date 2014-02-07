War Movies Used to be Big, Sprawling Things. What Happened?

Last year, Walter Kirn lamented the state of the ever-shrinking American war movie. “The war movies that I was raised on,” he wrote, referring to such World War II classics as Patton or The Longest Day, “celebrated great, concerted military blows administered by masses of humble soldiers against monolithic armies of the misled.” This democratic tradition, he noted, sadly gave way to the sort of highly specialized action celebrated by films like Captain Phillips and Zero Dark Thirty, in which a small band of impeccably trained brothers emerged from the cover of darkness to uphold America’s interests and to punish its enemies.

The Monuments Men, directed and co-written by George Clooney, takes this shift a step further. Instead of Navy Seals, its uniformed men are a gaggle of art historians, curators, architects, and other incurably civilian folk rushing to the front lines of World War II to save precious works of art from the talons of the Nazis. Portrayed by an all-star cast (Matt Damon, John Goodman, Bill Murray, and Clooney himself), the Monuments Men may not have muscles to match those of the commandos who dominate so much of contemporary cinema, but they do share their more hardened brothers’ fundamental worldview: namely, that war is largely a game that is best won by dropping in, kicking ass, and bolting out.





The Monuments Men, however, are more Ph.D. than CIA, and the action they see is particularly subdued: As Clooney and company traipse around Europe, the carnage suggests a baddish car crash rather than the most cataclysmic bloodletting in modern history. Some real violence would have done The Monuments Men a world of good, making us believe that the Monuments Men have something real at stake. But violence has never been Clooney’s thing; after a slew of anti-war movies, most notably David O. Russell’s masterful Three Kings, he has finally found a story of men in battle he can embrace, replacing tanks with triptychs and tough nobodies with scholars whose job it is to hover above the scrum and apply their highly cultivated and uncommon taste.

It’s this limited lens that makes The Monuments Men the latest in a line of myopic movies about war. The Monuments Men themselves are decent, kind, and courageous, but their passion never transcends far above the gleefully academic. They may be willing to die for a container full of Old Masters, but that, we sense, is chiefly because the Old Masters are, for men who spend their days lying on their backs and restoring dusty masterpieces, the only ones worth acknowledging. A fleeting example of this aloof worldview comes into focus when Damon discovers a small and unimportant portrait stolen from a Jewish home in Paris. Not understanding exactly what had happened to the painting’s former owners, he goes to their residence, and, of course, finds it empty. In what is meant to be one of the film’s most emotionally satisfying moments, he hangs the portrait back in its old spot on the wall, and for a moment there we feel his conviction that retrieving the painting is a testament to culture’s triumph over the dark forces plotting to extinguish it.