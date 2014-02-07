What My Angry Critics Get Wrong About My Choice to Be Gay

Michelson's qualification “very few people” is very different than “no one.” Even if it’s true that only a small number of gay people choose their orientations, why isn’t Michelson willing to believe that I could be one of them? Obviously, a person can be sexually attracted to someone and not act on that attraction, and I agree that it’s possible that a man might go his entire life without ever acting on his same-sex desires. But to spell out a clear dichotomy between the two, as my critics are doing, is misguided for two reasons: the first is theological, the second theoretical.

To argue for such a chasm between the concepts of desire and behavior is, quite frankly, to argue toward the rudimentary Sunday School theology that one can be tempted to sin, but not act on it. Thus, my critics’ claim that one may choose to act on his orientation but not choose his orientation inches startlingly close to the philosophy informing “Hate the sin, but love the sinner.” Many have pointed out the danger in conflating gay identity and desire, but what about the danger of bifurcating them? How many religious people have experienced psychological trauma from being told not to act on their gay desires? How many of them, unable to keep desire and identity separate, have ended up taking their own lives? It seems rather odd that, in their passion to invalidate my arguments, gay activists would take up the same line of reasoning as the Southern Baptist Convention.

The other reason I think the identity/desire dichotomy is misguided has to do with the constructedness of sexual orientation. In the words of gay sociologist Jeffrey Weeks: "Social processes construct subjectivities not just as categories but at the level of individual desires." There are several noted queer thinkers who have argued in this way, most famously Foucault, who argues that sexual desire is a social construction. David Halperin defends this idea in 100 Years of Homosexuality, and cheekily gets at it in How to Be Gay. Perhaps in response to the claim that homosexual desire is a construct, we could argue that history is replete with gay men. But one need only invoke the term “historical revisionism” to topple that house of projections.

I am not guilty of conflating identity and desire because, quite simply, I don’t think there is a glaring distinction between the two. Both “identity” and “desire” are arbitrary categories we’ve constructed in our post-enlightenment zeal to neatly label every aspect of the human condition. One is not static, and the other fluid. Both adapt, as both are performed. What I want informs what I do, and what I do informs what I want. All sexuality is conditioned in this way, and to say otherwise is to ignore a good deal of sociology.

A few critics upped the stakes with their third criticism of me. Not only, they argue, is it philosophically “naïve”—as Arana called me—to argue that being gay can be a choice, but it puts all gays in danger. Arana argues that this "is precisely the grounds on which conservatives seek to deny gays and lesbians civil rights.” Michelson takes it one step further, writing that my “dangerous” essay could have "unthinkably terrifying consequences," fueling "the barbaric practice of 'conversion therapy'" and anti-gay legislation in countries like Uganda and Russia.