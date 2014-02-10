College Football Prospect Comes Out, Challenging the NFL to Draft Him

In interviews with The New York Times and ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” published Sunday night, Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, a graduating senior, said he is gay. Unless another, even more accomplished football player comes out between now and September, it is likely that he will become the first openly gay athlete to play a down in the National Football League—or to play in any of the other Big Four professional men’s sports leagues. “It’s a big deal,” Sam acknowledged. He added, “I just want to own my truth.” Sam’s truth has been known since August by his Mizzou coaches and teammates—the same teammates who voted him the Most Valuable Player of their 12-2, Cotton Bowl-winning squad.

But will the NFL have him? “From a purely football perspective, his decision to come out prior to May’s NFL draft will make his path to the league daunting, eight NFL executives and coaches told SI.com,” reported Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel and Thayer Evans Sunday evening. The argument seems to be a more-sorrow-than-in-anger shrug: He should be able to ply his trade, sure, but between the locker room and the media, which team wants the distraction? Sample quotes, all anonymous: “It’d chemically imbalance an NFL locker room and meeting room.” “There’s no question about it. It’s human nature. Do you want to be the team to quote-unquote ‘break that barrier?’” “A general manager is going to ask, ‘Why are we going to do that to ourselves?’” (Those last two quotes are doubly anonymous: an unnamed somebody quoting an imaginary, second unnamed somebody. Profiles in courage!) So it isn’t really a “purely football perspective.” And never mind that Manti Te’o—he of the fake dead girlfriend—had no problem getting drafted by the San Diego Chargers a year ago despite the distraction factor. Anyway, it’s all the media’s fault!

Sam should get drafted. The Times reports that most experts peg him as a third-round pick (there are seven rounds); ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr. ranked him a second- or third-rounder during the season; his ESPN draft grade is a 58, which is typically that of a fifth-rounder. Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim notes that winning Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year has lately been the equivalent of getting your draft ticket punched. Should Sam go undrafted, the NFL will be hanging up a “No Gays Allowed” sign.

Sam said he decided to come out now— just two weeks before the crucial NFL Draft Combine, where scouts will examine the players in anticipation of May’s draft—in part because he had a sense that there were rumors and that the truth would out sooner rather than later. (Here is a November post from an unofficial Denver Broncos message board positing that Sam is gay.)