'The Lego Movie' Isn't Just Anti-Capitalist. It's Anti-Fox, Too.

Furthermore, corrosive bourgeois sentiment isn’t alone among The Lego Movie’s "targets," if we can even use so serious a term for objects of ridicule in a children’s film. In its trim hundred minutes, the movie manages to assault an impressive array of cultural bull’s eyes, from academic think tanks (literally manifest as the best and the brightest with tubes plugged in their heads, threatened with electroshock if they fail to produce whatever new ideas are demanded of them), to film tropes in general ("it sounds like a cat poster, but it’s true"), and even Lego’s own legacy of long-forgotten trend products made embarrassing by time, like the Shaquille O’Neal figurine. And the politics are hardly one-sided: "Cloud Coo-Coo Land," an aptly named locale for perpetual-rainbow dance parties and an explicit ban on negative thoughts (which must be "pushed deep down, where you’ll never, ever find them"), makes a mockery of those all-too-familiar Facebook liberals whose politics seems best expressed by cat GIFs and conflict aversion.

At the risk of stating the obvious, we should remember that this movie cannot possibly be anti-capitalist. Beneath the satire, after all, is a feature-length toy commercial for a ubiquitous plastic product valued at $14.6 billion. The film was produced by a major studio, banked $69 million in its opening weekend, and already has a video game tie-in available on Amazon. Even in the film itself, the profit motive isn’t seriously at risk. If it were, then perhaps The Lego Movie would end with the overthrow of President Business and the installation of a socialist utopia, or—in the "real world" where the Legos are revealed to exist—a moralizing replacement of the Lego models with some environmentally friendly hemp dolls and an illustrated kids edition of Chairman Mao's The Little Red Book.

But that isn’t what happens. Despite Fox’s claims, the function of capitalism in our society isn’t the target of The Lego Movie. Lord Business isn’t so-called or so-hated because he’s "the head of a corporation where they hire people" and "[people] feed their families"—he’s called that because he’s the projection of a young boy whose obsessive-compulsive father wears a tie and does some kind of business-y job that, being ten years old, the kid doesn’t have a more precise word for. He’s hated because he’s a boorish control freak spoiling his son’s attempt to have fun with Legos. The kid isn’t upset that his dad pays employees a wage for their labor, he’s upset that his father is so fixated on his paranoid need to make everything the way it’s "supposed to be" and so self-conscious about any questioning of his "adult" use of the toys that he’s going to literally glue them in place, preventing his child from using his imagination again.

This movie isn’t revolutionary; at bottom, it’s more about empathy than politics. President Business is a villain because despite having everything, his overwrought sense of victimhood transforms him into a caricature of megalomania at even slightest hint of criticism. That sort of privilege-blind persecution complex is the real target of The Lego Movie’s scorn, and ironically, Fox’s full-scale meltdown over its "anti-capitalist" message is a pretty good case-in-point.