Evgeni Plushenko Pulls Out of the Olympics, Proving That Corruption Is Bad

Once again, just as I predicted, Evgeni Plushenko is kicking up scandal at the Olympics.

Just minutes before the men's figure skating competition was scheduled to start, Plushenko has pulled out, citing, yup, his back. At yesterday's practice, "he tried two jumps, and two jumps failed," his wife and manager Yana Rudkovskaya told me. Video and photos from the practice show Plushenko almost falling, doubling over, and wincing in pain. "He could've taken strong painkillers, but he didn't because they make his legs give out." It was a tough decision to make, Rudkovskaya says, but ultimately, Rudkovskaya, Plushenko and his coach decided that this was the end. "I'm also in shock," Rudkovskaya said, "but if he'd skated, it could've ended very badly for him." His coach told TIME that a bad fall could've resulted in paralysis. "You can't fight pain and your competitors at the same time," Rudkovskaya says. This, she says, is the end of her husband's competitive career, and she is worried that there won't be a recovery.

Which leads to the quesiton: why in the hell was Plushenko allowed to compete in the first place? It's a question that Russian fans are asking themselves, taking to Twitter to express their outrage.

There's a reason people call Russian figure skater Evgeni Plushenko "old man": he's an old man. He is 31, and skaters usually bow out gracefully by then. Consider, for example, Tatyana Volosozhar who snagged gold in pairs skating last night. Well, her partner last night, Maksim Trankov, was only her partner because previous partner and boyfriend bowed out after the Vancouver Olympics because he was too old. How old? 31.