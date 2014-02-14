Turns Out, Evgeni Plushenko is Well Enough To Go On Skating Tour

How are you a hair's breath away from vegetablehood and two weeks later, spunky and ready to go on a grueling cross-country ice dancing tour? Maybe there are some sports medicine experts who can explain this to me, but from where I sit, the math just ain't coming together.

I'll add one more thing, though: I wrote yesterday that Plushenko's very presence at the Games was proof of how corrupt the Russian system in its every manifestation, even the athletic one. Plushenko, despite his precarious health, talked his way onto the Russian Olympic skating team in closed-door meetings. Talked, not skated. (Plushenko is a talented skater, but he's one hell of a diva and, during the 2010 Olymipcs in Vancouver, his public ranting and whining and complaining were virtually all I wrote about.) But Plushenko is also one of a coterie of athletes and artists that are loyal Kremlin hacks, understanding that, these days, there is pretty much only one side of the bread that's buttered in Russia. These athletes and artists perform at official functions, they support the Kremlin line when needed, and, as a result, are wealthy, privileged people, existing in a plane far above the rest of their countrymen—and, often, the law.

When Vladimir Putin came down from the stands to congratulate the victorious Russian skating team this weekend, most of the skaters were all silent, grateful smiles. Not so Plushenko. "Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich," he said. "Thank you for giving us these Olympics." Vladimir Vladimirovich, in turn, thanked Plushenko as "Zhenya," the familiar, shortened version of Evgeni. And now, since he's one of their own, the Kremlin has publicly said that it will put its elite clinics at Plushenko's disposal. "The level of our sports medicine is very high," said a high-ranking member of the Putin administration.

Perhaps that explains why Plushenko will be able to go on tour so soon—and rake in the money.

New Republic Senior Editor Julia Ioffe will be writing dispatches from Russia for the duration of the Olympics. For the entire collection of her pieces, click here.