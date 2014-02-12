One More, Very Small Hint of Obamacare Progress

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released complete enrollment figures for January and, not surprisingly, they look a lot like the preliminary enrollment figures HHS released just before January ended. In all, 3.3 million people have now selected private insurance plans through either the federally or state-run Obamacare marketplaces. About 1.1 million of those signed up in January, which is actually a little more than the original, unofficial projections for January had predicted. (Sarah Kliff breaks down those numbers if you want them.)

Enrollment continues to lag behind those unofficial targets for the full year, which probably reflects the lingering effects of technical problems in October and November. Most experts, including analysts at the Congressional Budget Office, now expect that private plan enrollment will ultimately fall short of the 7 million experts had predicted to get insurance through the marketplaces in 2014. But if this pace continues enrollment should end up reasonably close to that target.

Here comes the now-familiar warning: don’t read too much into these numbers. We don’t know how many of these people have paid premiums. We don’t know how the demographics compare to what insurers had expected. And we don’t know how many of these people had insurance previously. Those are some pretty big unknowns.