Death to Cupid

Romantic love introduced the idea of a narrative into an individual’s life…. The telling of a story is one of the meanings of ‘romance’, but this story now became individualised, inserting self and other into a personal narrative which had no particular reference to wider social processes. The rise of the romantic novel more or less coincided with the emergence of the novel: the connection was one of newly discovered narrative form.

A search for “love” in Google Books’ Ngram Viewer adds weight to his theory: Use of the word peaked in the mid-1800s, coinciding neatly with the height of the romance-obsessed Victorian novel.

But on this side of the pond, contrary to that graph, the conventional wisdom is that love peaked in the 1960s—specifically the “Summer of Love,” in 1967. I’ll even go so far as to pinpoint an exact day: July 7, 1967. That’s when Time magazine came out with a trippy cover featuring “The Hippies,” a subculture famous for practicing “free love,” and also when The Beatles released the single “All You Need Is Love.” Written to be a simplistic anti-war slogan that anyone in the world could understand, the song is nonetheless a perfect example of how love can render delusional an otherwise reasonable, intelligent human being like John Lennon. Its chorus is demonstrably untrue. Love is quite far down on the list of things that humans “need”—in fact, it’s not on the list at all. Humans need oxygen, water, and food, in that order. Everything else is optional (though clothes and shelter are nearly essential, depending on the climate). Humans are perfectly capable of living an entire life without love. Squirrels don’t love and they seem to be doing just fine.

Anyone who claims that “love is all you need,” like it’s some kind of panacea, is no better than a snake-oil salesman slinging a bogus elixir. Love is at least as harmful as it is beneficial. What’s odd is that our culture recognizes as much, and yet it venerates love while romanticizing the pain it can cause. Yes, we say, ”love hurts, love scars, love wounds,” but such are the risks. The thing is, falling in love is kind of awful, too! The symptoms are much the same as heartbreak: You can’t eat because you’re permanently queasy, can’t sleep when she’s not beside you, can’t pay attention at work or think straight at all (I write and read books far less when I’m infatuated with someone), and you spend most of your time crafting overwrought emails, looking at photos of her, and stalking her social media accounts. We wax lyrical about how love makes fools of us, but there is nothing admirable about being a fool.

Love has certainly made a fool of me before—I have the passport stamps to prove it—but I can’t say with certainty how many times I’ve fallen in love. Maybe five times, maybe twice, maybe never. This is exactly the problem with being “in love”: It is the most subjective feeling in the human experience. “You’ll know it when you feel it,” people say. This is horseshit. I have been convinced several times of it, only for the feeling to fade (or be stomped out). Furthermore, several people who have told me “you’ll know” are no longer with the person who made them “feel it.” The notion of “one true love,” that there is a single person in this world who you were meant to fall in love with, has mercifully fallen out of fashion—although less because it’s clearly an illogical fantasy and more because that would spell doom for many of us (what if your one true love happened to live in Papua New Guinea?). But “true love,” minus the “one,” somehow persists. It exists in opposition, apparently, to fleeting love—to flings, crushes, and affairs. But really it’s just another form of social elitism: If we believe we have found true love, we are better at life than those who have not.