It's (Still) Only Women Pols Who Get Judged on Their Family Life

But his story also diligently sifts through the particulars of those personal sacrifices; he reports on how Davis, her ex-husband and her grown daughter give differing accounts of how many days a month Davis spent in Texas with her family during the three years that she attended law school at Harvard in the early 1990s. Davis says she came home every ten days; her daughter says every two weeks; her ex says she aimed for every three weeks but made it once a month.

Of course, within a family, the details of parental absence matter. Parents and children and partners argue about them, judge each other based on them.

But the Rashomon-like retelling of those details becomes almost comical in this context. Perhaps especially in how closely it recalls, say, the 2006 New York Times story that toted up the number of days and nights Hillary and Bill Clinton spent together: “Since the start of 2005, the Clintons have been together about 14 days a month on average…Last August, they saw each other at some point on 24 out of 31 days. Out of the last 73 weekends, they spent 51 together.”

It gets even funnier if you go back and watch Barbara Walters’ 1984 interview with then prospective vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, whose husband assures Walters that in six years in Congress, Ferraro missed only two weekends with her children.

Ten days, two weeks, once a month, 24 out of 31 days, six years, two weekends, one Democratic vice-presidential candidate, 11 hours on the floor of the Texas State Legislature, 18 million cracks in a glass ceiling.

It’s the new (old) math of public womanhood.

For generations, women have understood these calculations, and not just how they work for politicians: They get that love, sex and forgiveness are often leveraged against economic, professional and educational concerns. They understand that imperfect marriages can provide economic stability, that the question of having children or not having children is integral to questions of making money and making less money and making no money. They get that professional commitments mean fewer Saturdays with kids, fewer hours spent tending to the emotional needs of partners, fewer evenings having their own needs tended to.

Of course, men make these calculations too. But they’ve rarely been evaluated on the private half of their record, because male value is so rarely weighed on domestic scales.

Consider our current president, an example of a new generation of man, who has tallied the dinner-bedtime-commuting points and confessed to his own poor score, especially when his career took off and he left his equally ambitious wife to an unequal domestic burden. “No matter how much I told myself that Michelle and I were equal partners,” Obama writes in The Audacity of Hope, “the fact was that when children showed up, it was Michelle and not I who was expected to make the necessary adjustments. Sure, I helped, but it was always on my terms, on my schedule. Meanwhile, she was the one who had to put her career on hold.” At points during his 2000 run for Congress, when their girls were small, he continues, Michelle’s “anger toward me seemed barely contained.”

But when this public man—a man loathed by opponents eager to attack him from any angle—directs the critical domestic lens we reserve for women at himself, he escapes relatively unscathed. His rivals don’t interrogate the veracity of his familial devotion, even when he tells them directly that his choices made his wife very unhappy.

That’s because those just aren’t the kinds of stories we tell about men. They’re the stories we tell about women. And they’re getting really, really old.