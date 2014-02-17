The Wall Street Journal Wages War on Sochi, Russia

Sometimes even the headline is withering, as in “Sochi Fails to Medal in Merchandising” (“In an age of hypercommercialization, it seems impossible that an event like the Olympics would be under-merchandised. But this is Russia.”); “Russia's Ban on Alcohol in Arenas Leaves Drinkers Flat” (“Russia, whose most famous export may be vodka, is staging the driest Olympics in memory. For many fans, it is the biggest upset of the Winter Games.”); “And the Sochi Crowd Goes Mild” (“The hundreds of thousands of Russians with tickets to the Winter Games have so far been more stoic than stoked, more Bolshoi than Boston Garden.”); and “Shape Up Sochi” (“The Olympics are supposed to inspire people to shape up and go for their inner gold, right? In Russia, that’s a big ‘if.’ A quarter of men here die before they’re 55, largely from drinking too much vodka. More than 60% of men and 22% of women over 15 smoke.”).

But this video by reporter Jeff Bush takes the cake. He ventured a couple of miles outside of Sochi to a spot called “Draft Beer and Fish” where, he narrates sarcastically, beer is “artfully drawn into plastic bottles to go, or poured into plastic cups to dine in,” and is paired with dried fish. He calls the male owner “a Russian entrepreneur of sorts” and describes the “robust” female server as “a woman whose bad side I think you don’t want to get on”—even though she’s shown smiling at the very moment Bush says this. And when he's being shown how to eat the fish, Bush turns to the camera and says, right in front his gracious hosts, “My cameraperson’s about to be sick.”

There is plenty to criticize about Russia through the lens of Sochi, like the three-year sentence given to an environmental activist or the tightening of the country’s anti-gay adoption ban, and other newspapers of less-conservative persuasions have also run reports that reflect poorly on the host nation. But the Journal’s condescending cultural rubbernecking, their single-minded obsession with reinforcing Russian stereotypes and making the hosts look like bumbling idiots, is achieving exactly the opposite of the intended effect: It’s reinforcing the stereotype of the Ugly American tourist—the rudest, most ungrateful guest on the planet.