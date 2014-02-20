Keystone Opponents Have Nothing to Apologize For: Stopping the Pipeline Will Slow Climate Change

The fight over the Keystone XL pipeline hasn’t just pit environmentalists against oil-drilling magnates who prefer to profit now and deal with the climate implications later. It’s also opened up a rift among those who think climate change is worth trying to stop before it gets worse.

On one side of this debate are leaders of major environmental groups and prominent activists who want President Obama to block the pipeline’s development. Their argument, which you may know by now, goes like this: Without that crucial piece of infrastructure to carry oil from the tar sands to coastal refineries and the supertankers that ferry it across the world, companies won’t have an easy time moving the oil they extract. The industry will have to slow down extraction efforts dramatically—or, better still, give up on them altogether.

On the other side are energy policy wonks who wonder whether fighting this one, seemingly obscure project is worthwhile—and whether blocking it would really do much to reduce emissions. For a while, the dissent was pretty quiet. You’d only hear murmurs, usually from people working on the drier side of climate policy—like advocates for improving public transit infrastructure or energy efficiency. But then, in October, Jonathan Chait came right out and said it in New York magazine: “Picking a fight over Keystone XL,” he wrote, “was a bad idea.”

Late last month, the State Department finally weighed in on Keystone XL's climate impacts, by issuing a report that more or less sides with the skeptics. According to the report, the tar sands industry has other options for transporting, refining and (eventually) burning the oil it's pulling from the ground. As a result, the report said, blocking the pipeline was “not likely” to affect the amount of oil companies took from the tar sands. Here in the pages of the New Republic, Ted Nordhaus and Michael Shellenberger—who, like Chait, have seen Keystone XL as a distraction for environmentalists—summarized the logic behind the State Department’s conclusion: “If new pipelines aren’t available, rail cars or supertankers can be easily substituted with little technological or economic difficulty.”