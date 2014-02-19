What Are Republican Ideas To Increase Wages?

In a shocking development, yesterday’s Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on the minimum wage convinced exactly zero people to change their minds. It only reinforced the prior opinions of both conservatives and liberals.

So, instead of talking about the report, its findings on jobs, poverty and earnings, I want to pose a different question: What are the Republican Party’s ideas for increasing wages?

Pre-tax, pre-transfer wages of low-income Americans have been stagnant for years. Taxes and transfers have helped, but conservatives argue that the goal of public policy should be to help people become self-sufficient and not reliant upon the government. Increasing the minimum wage is intended to help fulfill that goal, along the way reducing poverty and giving a wage bump to workers further up the income ladder. The problem, as conservatives are quick to point out, is that raising the price of labor has the potential to reduce employment.

Let’s stipulate that conservatives are right. Raising the minimum wage is a bad idea, because it will drastically reduce employment. While it may lead to wage growth for some workers, it will also hurt many others who lose their jobs altogether.