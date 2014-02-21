Jason Zengerle joins The New Republic as Senior Editor

"As a reader I've been loving The New Republic. As a writer I've been envying it," says Zengerle. "I think Chris and Frank are creating something very special and I'm thrilled to now be a part of it."

"Jason is a master of his craft," says Foer. "His pieces are unfailingly deep and almost always manage to stir conversation."

Zengerle joins The New Republic from Politico Magazine. Prior to Politico Magazine, he was a Contributing Editor at New York magazine and GQ. Zengerle spent the first 12 years of his career at The New Republic. He grew up in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Swarthmore College.

In addition to Zengerle, Rebecca Traister, and Evgeny Morozov, whose hires were announced earlier this week, Foer also announced today the addition of two new Staff Writers, Alice Robb and Danny Vinik, to the company's growing editorial team in Washington and New York. Robb, previously a fellow at The New Republic, writes about academia and Vinik, who joins us from Business Insider, writes about economic policy and politics. You can follow Robb @alicelrobb and Vinik @DannyVinik.

