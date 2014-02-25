In Michigan, Same-Sex Marriage Goes to Trial Today. Opponents Will Cite This Study. Too Bad It's Already Been Discredited.

Many experts concluded that Regnerus had merely documented the well-established effects of broken families on kids—and nothing unique to same-sex parenting. That was the essential conclusion of the American Sociological Association, which has rejected the study’s findings and said publicly: “If any conclusion can be reached from Regnerus’s study, it is that family stability is predictive of child well-being."

Critics have also taken notice of the study's backstory, which would seem to suggest a clear political agenda—by the groups who funded it, and perhaps the scholar himself. As Eckholm explains, Regnerus was recruited and his work partially funded by the Witherspoon Institute, a religious-conservative research center. He also recieved $90,000 from the Bradley Foundation, which backs conservative causes.

In addition, the University of Texas, where Regnerus works, hired an academic consultant named W. Bradford Wilcox who was a fellow at Witherspoon, and who had been in the institute’s employ when the idea for the study came about. As Zack Ford at ThinkProgress has reported: “Regnerus reached out to Wilcox back in September of 2010 for input about ‘their hopes for what emerges from this project.’ Wilcox also suggested the study be pitched to the journal Social Science Research, where Wilcox sits on the editorial advisory board.” At one point, the president of the Witherspoon Institute, Luis Tellez, wrote directly to Regnerus to tell him, “It would be great to have this before major decisions of the Supreme Court” (a.k.a. the DOMA and Proposition 8 decisions on same-sex marriage).

After the study set off a media maelstrom, Social Science Research asked Sherkat, a member of its editorial board, to perform an audit into whether the journal had erred in publishing the study. His answer: yes. As Tom Bartlett at The Chronicle of Higher Education reported at the time, three of the study’s six peer-reviewers were on record opposing same-sex marriage, and were “not without some connection to Regnerus,” Sherkat wrote. “Obviously, the reviewers did not do a good job.”

Regnerus, for his part, has said he didn’t intend the study to serve as conclusive evidence in the same-sex marriage fight. “Plenty of social conservatives made more of it than it deserves, while many social liberals went in the opposite direction, mindlessly denouncing it as having nothing interesting to say at all,” he told The Dallas Morning News in a defense of his work in June. Asked if a parent’s short-term, casual same-sex relationship could be relevant to how a child turned out, he replied that his dataset included such scenarios because it “is billed as a general overview” and “stability in such households was quite uncommon in the population at large.” He added, “How relevant a parent’s same-sex relationship experience is for a child’s upbringing is, of course, a viable empirical question, but … not every good question has data to answer it yet.”