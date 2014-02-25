Dave Camp's Tax Reform Plan Is Ambitious, and Probably Doesn't Stand a Chance

Congressional Republicans may have come to a tacit agreement that they are done governing this year, but House Ways and Means Chairman Dave Camp isn't listening. Camp is preparing to unveil an ambitious tax-reform proposal tomorrow afternoon that has a number of Republican strategists concerned about putting new policies on the table during the election year. Inauspiciously, "[m]ore than a dozen skeptical lawmakers and senior aides told POLITICO they thought it was a strategic blunder to unveil a plan outlining which loopholes to cut, whose rates will be slashed and which sector of the economy will see higher taxes when there's little expectation the code will be reformed in 2014."



Nevertheless, Camp, who will have to relinquish his chairmanship at the end of this Congress due to term limits, is moving forward. Today, multiple reports have revealed a few critical parts of his plan. Here's a summary.

It condenses the seven current brackets to two, with rates at 10 percent and 25 percent.

Currently, the top tax rate is 39.6 percent on incomes more than $400,000 for individuals and $450,000 for joint filers. It increased as part of the "fiscal cliff" deal at the end of 2012. Camp would cut that substantially and eliminate many other tax brackets. It's not clear exactly which rates would apply at certain income levels.

It taxes investment income as ordinary income.

One long-sought liberal goal is to tax investment income as ordinary income. Currently, the capital gains tax rate is 20 percent, although taxes on some investments may be a few percentage points higher. While Camp's plan would accomplish that liberal goal, it also allows filers to exclude 40 percent of their investment income for tax purposes. Since the top tax rate is 25 percent (rising to a maximum of 35 percent—see below), investment income would only be taxed slightly higher under Camp's plan than under the current system—but now 40 percent will be excluded.