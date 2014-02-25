Do the New "Turn the Gays Away" Bills Stand Up to the Constitution?

The next big front in the gay rights debate is opponents’ push for “religious freedom laws”—laws that would allow individuals or businesses to turn away LGBT clients, as long as they cite religious objections to homosexuality. The proposals (which Eric Sasson, writing in The New Republic, has called "the new stand-your-ground laws") are a backlash to a string of recent court decisions, all of which sided with same-sex couples over proprietors in the wedding industry who had refused to serve them. And “religious rights” proponents have made some headway. The Arizona legislature just passed such a bill, and lawmakers are debating them in at least a half-dozen other states.

None of the proposals have become law yet, and their political prospects are uncertain. Already, sponsors who put forth such measures in Idaho and Tennessee have withdrawn them following public outcry that they were sanctioning discrimination. And in Kansas and South Dakota, proposals failed to clear supermajority-Republican legislatures for the same reason. (The Washington Post’s Jaime Fuller has a rundown here.) In Arizona, Brewer is considered likely to veto the bill on her desk. But suppose she lets the measure take effect—or that similar bills become law in other states. Would they survive the inevitable court challenges? Legal experts I consulted said the answer depends on the specific wording the lawmakers chose—and, quite possibly, on the Supreme Court’s ruling in a pair of unrelated cases, over the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate, later this year.

Roughly speaking, the experts said, these bills fall into two categories. One consists of proposals that mention same-sex couples, or the act of marriage, explicitly. Examples of this approach include the measure that died last week in the Kansas state senate, which sponsors called “an act concerning religious freedoms with respect to marriage.” The name of a similar proposal in South Dakota was “An Act to protect the citizens and businesses of South Dakota regarding speech pertaining to views on sexual orientation and to provide for the defense of such citizens and businesses.” Would-be measures in Oregon, and Tennessee had similar taglines.

And those words have consequences, the experts say. The specificity—singling out same-sex couples and, in some cases, the act of marriage—is just begging for judicial scrutiny. “Those, to me, seem very susceptible to a challenge under the Equal Protection Clause,” said Douglas NeJaime, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, School of Law and an expert in constitutional and sexuality law. NeJaime said that a series of recent Supreme Court precedents, including the 2013 decision striking down the federal Defense of Marriage Act, “make clear singling out gay and lesbian people is not going to be acceptable for equal protection purposes."