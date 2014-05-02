Honey likes to give her clients every chance to change their minds. It has to be their decision. She prefers that they have someone close to them present for the event itself, though that observer is to follow instructions closely and not touch anything. Honey is usually there herself, in an adjoining room, not simply to be careful but also to make sure that the patient’s choice of music is being played. She is one of those young people with faith in music. As for herself, she wears white rubber gloves, soft and fine, of the sort favored by medical operatives. It takes just a few minutes. Only after the event does she put the envelope of bank notes in her bag. She has been doing this for a few years.

One of her clients is Grimaldi, a man lost in his sixties. He says that since he lives on the fifth floor he could just as well throw himself out of the window, but that would be a fuss, and it would inconvenience others. Grimaldi smokes all the time and he has a deep, hacking cough. Honey doesn’t ask, but it’s easy to believe he has lung cancer. It would seem to be a hopeless case, but Grimaldi is not the usual sort of client. He develops an interest in talking to her and wondering why she does this grim job; he is attracted yet mocking. He is just what she needs to question her occupation. But he has paid her, and he has the medicine. It’s just that he seems prepared to take his time about using it. Suddenly he has an interest in life: it’s her.

Honey is flustered by this delay, and so she cannot help but start to talk to him. She thought he was serious about suicide, but she has to learn that there are more important things than being earnest. Her real name is Irene, but for the purposes of this job, she calls herself Honey. She is dark, slender, around thirty but acting younger. She says that she is studying for an advanced degree and talks to a casual boyfriend about her Chinese roommate. Most of this—apart from having sex with the boyfriend—may be a masquerade, a way of concealing the real thing, in which she flies from Rome to Los Angeles, takes a tourist bus trip into Mexico, and in Tijuana purchases a poison used for killing dogs. She gets the dosage for big dogs. And then she flies back to wherever one of her clients clings to life. She assists him in suicide, and takes a swim in the cold Mediterranean afterward.





It is up to us to decide what we think about Honey; more important, it is up to Irene. There is no such thing in Honey as a carefully worked out defense of assisted suicide, or a searching examination of what the Italian law feels about it. We have to look at the evidence of the situations Honey faces. So we see people in pain and distress—nothing gruesome or unduly vivid—but situations in which a person might reasonably decide to arrange an exit. And we look at the dark eyes of Irene, watching her clients and contemplating her own process. Once the film reaches Los Angeles, it occurred to me that an American movie based on this situation would have provoked agonized and tedious debates over the legality and the morality of it all. The lightness of Valeria Golino’s Honey is its studying the process in a clipped, elliptical way, confident that we have picked up what is going on, and sure that we will find all the mystery, all the truth, in the beautiful but hawklike face of Irene, or the actress Jasmine Trinca.