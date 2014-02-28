The Strange Scholarship of Incest

Whether or not Meryl Streep deserves to win Best Actress for her turn as the deranged matriarch in August: Osage County is up for debate, but everyone who’s seen Tracy Letts’s play or the film adaptation should be able to agree on at least one thing: It makes for some uncomfortable viewing. And of all the disturbing elements that make up this saga—alcoholism, suicide, adultery—there’s one plotline that stands out as truly disturbing: the incestuous romance between Ivy and Little Charles, who believe they’re first cousins but—spoiler alert—turn out to be half-siblings. Even before the degree of their blood relationship comes to light, Charles and Ivy go to great lengths to hide their affair; when they finally tell their family, they are met, as they expected, with disgust.

Disgust seems like a pretty appropriate response to an affair between cousins, but historically, in societies around the world, marriage between cousins has been accepted and even encouraged. Is the taboo against incest a biological universal, or is it culturally derived? And if it’s a cultural construct, why is it so widespread?

Most people believe we avoid mating with our relatives because evolution primed us to avoid choosing partners that would give us unhealthy children. When Ivy’s sister, Barbara, finds out about the relationship, she advises the couple not to have kids. This risk, though, may be overstated.

“I’m not saying that it’s fine, but I think the genetic risks of incest are probably overestimated,” said Diane Paul, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston whose research focuses on the history of evolution and genetics. “In our paper, we collected all the studies that were available. In all the literature there are only 213 cases on reported outcomes of incest. That's not very much to base any judgment on, but it looks like the risk of a child [born of an incestuous relationship] having a serious problem in the first few years of life is between 3 and 15 percent.”