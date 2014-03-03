Here's What's Happening in Ukraine Right Now

Yanukovych is a wanted man: Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Austria have agreed to freeze the assets of President Viktor Yanukovych and 19 of his officials at Ukraine's behest. The Interior Ministry of Ukraine's "wanted" profile for Yanukovych is now online:

Yanukovych's "wanted" profile is on Ukraine's Interior Ministry website now. Surreal still. pic.twitter.com/6mNwSF9ygk — Maxim Eristavi (@MaximEristavi) March 3, 2014

In Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the UN Human Rights Council that the Russian invasion was "about protection of the most fundamental of the human rights—the right to live, and nothing more." It was just yesterday, though, that President Vladimir Putin's own 27-member human rights advisory council said the threats to ethnic Russians in Ukraine were not sufficient to justify aggression. "The use of external military force, linked with the violation of the sovereignty of a neighboring state and contradicting Russia's international obligations, is completely inappropriate to the scale of the violations, in our opinion," Putin's advisers warned. Putin, of course, doesn't care.

Earlier today, Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev ordered that the construction of a bridge that will connect Russia and Crimea across the Strait of Kerch should immediately begin. Russia has already taken over a ferry terminal in the Crimean city of Kerch, which could be used as an avenue to bring more Russian troops into Ukraine. The two countries jointly agreed to build the $24 billion bridge in December and January, but further plans for the project were put on hold last week in light of instability in Crimea, Lenta.ru reports. This comes after Medvedev posted a strongly-worded Facebook status regarding the situation in Ukraine yesterday, in which he wrote that although "the authority of President Yanukovych is practically negligible, that does not change the fact that under the Constitution of Ukraine he is the legitimate head of state." Medvedev said the Ukrainian government should initiate impeachment procedures against Yanukovych, concluding, "Russia needs a strong and stable Ukraine...not the poor relative, always standing with his hand outstretched."