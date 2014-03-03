Putin Doesn't Know What He Wants in Ukraine

It’s enough to make your head spin, especially if you’re trying to think of it as of a coherent policy. But it isn’t. And there’s been no logic in it, either. When it comes to Ukraine, there hasn’t been any for years. Russia passively looked on as the most convenient Kremlin ally, ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, was sent to prison on fabricated charges, and continued to build a relationship with her jailer, Viktor Yanukovich. When he was ousted, Moscow dismissed him as having no authority, but right away granted him security guarantees on Russian territory and helped him organize a massive press-conference.

There is a Russian proverb: “To spite mom, I will freeze my ears off.” It refers to a child who won’t wear a hat in the cold simply for the sake of disobeying his mother. Russian foreign policy function exactly in this way: again and again, Moscow makes decisions that are most detrimental to Moscow itself. Elegantly juggling various principles of international law, the Russian government has been steadily spoiling its relations with its international partners.

What does it get in return? Problems on its own territory. Think of the reckless proclamations about the right of Crimea to self-determination: they may very well start echoing back from inside the country, from Kaliningrad, Tatarstan or the northern Caucasus, where separatist sentiment has never died down. Moreover, the Kremlin seems to have forgotten that Japan has a claim out for the Kuril Islands, and that a peace treaty has not yet to be signed with Tokyo. In other words, blinded by its desire to show itself a strong power with influence in the region, Russia is only putting itself in the crosshairs. “Don’t chop the branch you’re sitting on” is another Russian proverb.