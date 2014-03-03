Why Germany Doesn't Want Sanctions Against Russia, in Two Charts

As tensions in Ukraine continue to rise, the international community is looking at ways to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea. On the Sunday shows yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry warned of potential asset freezes, travel restrictions and even economic sanctions if Russia did not pull back its armed forces. The G7 countries (United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) have cancelled their preparations for the G-8 summit in Sochi, Russia, later this year. They are also considering cancelling the summit or even kicking Russia out of the G8 altogether.

President Barack Obama is working with leaders of other Western nations to coordinate their response, but the United States has shown a greater willingness than many European nations to push back against Moscow in the last few days, although their options are still limited. For instance, Kerry’s comments were more pointed than those delivered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday. She continued to push to find a diplomatic solution, while saying that Putin was “in another world” during her call with him.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Phillip Missfelder, a senior member of the German legislative body, said, “Economic sanctions against Russia would damage Germany itself. Sanctions are always bad for Germany as an export-driven nation.” He later added that they “are currently not an option.” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier also said on Sunday that the G7 countries should not kick Russia out of the G8, as the U.S. has threatened.

So, why is Germany so set on finding a diplomatic solution and wary of even threatening Russia with economic sanctions or kicking Moscow out of the G8? It all comes down to Berlin’s reliance on Russian gas and oil.