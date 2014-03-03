Why Germany Doesn't Want Sanctions Against Russia, in Two Charts





And here are is the same chart for their natural gas imports:





That’s all you need to know for why Germany is treading so carefully with their threats. Merkel is worried that Putin will cut off exports to the European Union. If that were to happen, it would cut off a huge energy source for Germany, and the rest of Europe, and cause gas prices to skyrocket. The United States would not be immune from higher gas prices, but European nations, particularly those like Germany that are highly reliant upon Russia’s energy exports, could also face shortages that upend their markets. Germany is looking to avoid that at all costs.

Germany’s position is particularly important because of their outsized influence in the European Union. Over the past few years, we have seen how Germany often dictated monetary policy set by the European Central Bank. Despite the supposed equal say that all member nations are supposed to have, the ECB has often sided against the majority of countries in favor of looser policy and with the inflation hawks at the Bundesbank. The same dynamic exists as the E.U. formulates their response to Moscow, although most Eurozone nations will support Merkel's unwillingness to respond in a way that could provoke Russia to cut off its energy exports. If Germany does not want to threaten economic sanctions, don’t expect the E.U. to do so.