Paul Ryan's New Report Undermines the Case for His Budget

But the real question is what to do about these problems—how to reform these programs, so that they work better. And if you read the report carefully, you'll find pretty good evidence that Ryan's approach is the wrong one.

The section on Head Start is one place to look. Ryan’s report notes that the architects of Head Start hoped that it would help low-income children succeed in school—and that, according to some evaluations of the program, the gains the kids make disappear over time. That's true, though the evidence is mixed. But the Ryan report also notes that research has shown that kids in some programs do better—not just in the short-term but the long-term, as well.

What’s the difference? The report doesn’t say, but researchers can tell you: The programs that work are the ones that have more qualified, experienced teachers and have a clear, educational focus. Money tends to help with that. "The best preschool results require consistently positive educational interactions between skilled, experienced teachers and students," says Timothy Bartik, senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. "Although higher spending per student does not guarantees better teacher-student interactions in the preschool classroom, it is certainly easier to achieve these results if teachers are well-trained and paid good wages, and if the program has a clear educational focus."

The other interesting section in Ryan's report is about health care—and, specifically, Medicaid. Some people on the program really do have a hard time to seeing physicians, although the problem isn’t as severe as commonly assumed. Because they are waiting longer to see providers—and, sometimes, stuck with low quality professionals or institutions—they can end up in worse health. But the Ryan report itself points out a huge reason for this: Medicaid pays far, far less than private insurance does. If Medicaid paid more, physicians and clinics would be willing (and able) to see more patients—and access would improve.

None of this is to say more money would fix every problem in every program. Pouring more dollars into some anti-poverty programs really would be a waste. If Republicans have real ideas for reforming the programs—whether it's to streamline management, reduce waste, or better align incentives work—then the rest of the country should listen. The ideas might have some merit.