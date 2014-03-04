These Two Charts Show Why U.S. Sanctions Don't Scare Putin

As the United States moves closer to imposing economic sanctions against Russia, it's worth looking at just how weak a threat it is if Eurozone nations do not impose sanctions as well. The United States and Russia aren't big trade partners—last year total trade between the two of them totaled less than $40 billion. The E.U., on the other hand, is Russia's largest trading partner.

Here are Russia's exports from 1995 to 2011 from the Observatory of Economic Complexity: