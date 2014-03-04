Sure, some of that will have to go to bribes to get officials to certify that you imported twice as much as you actually did, but that's all in a day's work. Data on this is impossible to get, of course, but anecdotally it seems that virtually every importer in Venezuela, both in the private and the public sector, does some version of this scam.

It's easy to see how the actual butter becomes an afterthought in a deal like this. The more the official and black market exchange rates diverge, the bigger the profits to be made out of dollar arbitrage, the more onerous the clean part of the business becomes. In the end, "butter importers" are no such thing: They're currency arbitrageurs, with a loss-making side-business in butter imports.

Which explains why shoppers in Caracas have found it nearly impossible to find actual butter in the shops for months now. And of course it's not just butter. It's sugar and flour and chicken and cooking oil and, yes, toilet paper. It's spare parts for cars and machinery. It's anti-retroviral drugs for HIV-positive patients. It's airline tickets and industrial chemicals and MP3 players and sanitary pads. In Venezuela these days, if it's price-controlled, it's hard to find.