The Glaring Hole In Obama's Budget

There’s a lot to like in the 2015 budget that President Barack Obama released on Tuesday. It would expand the earned income tax credit for childless adults, put billions of dollars towards infrastructure investment (though not as much as he says), and create funding for a universal pre-kindergarten initiative. These are all commendable programs, as is much of what is in the budget. But there is one glaring weakness—not enough help for the long-term unemployed.

The budget does include $4 billion for a public-private partnership, designed to provide the long-term unemployed with job training so that they can rebuild skills that may have deteriorated while they’ve been out of work. It also includes a new "Opportunity, Growth and Security" initiative to invest in critical areas like research, education and public safety. More than 80 percent of the $56 billion that the White House proposes for this initiative would be spent in the first two years and some of it will certainly create new jobs. But given the current rate of long-term unemployment, that's simply not enough. There are other smart ideas targeted at finding the long-term unemployed jobs—ideas that even have a chance at becoming law. The White House could have put them forward.

Why is it so important to focus on the long-term unemployed? Because our remaining unemployment problem is one of long-term unemployment. Short-term unemployment has already returned to its pre-crisis level, as you can see from this graph from the White House's Council of Economic Advisers:





This isn’t surprising. In 2012, Rand Ghayad, a visiting scholar the Boston Fed, and William Dickens, an economics professor at Northeastern University, sent out 4,800 false job applications to 600 employers and varied how long the fictitious applicants had been out of work. They found that people who have been out of work more than six months rarely received a call back from employers, even if they had significant job experience. This was a startling, if somewhat unsurprising finding: employers discriminate against the long-term unemployed.