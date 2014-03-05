The Glaring Hole In Obama's Budget

Why is it so important to focus on the long-term unemployed? Because our remaining unemployment problem is one of long-term unemployment. Short-term unemployment has already returned to its pre-crisis level, as you can see from this graph from the White House's Council of Economic Advisers:





This isn’t surprising. In 2012, Rand Ghayad, a visiting scholar the Boston Fed, and William Dickens, an economics professor at Northeastern University, sent out 4,800 false job applications to 600 employers and varied how long the fictitious applicants had been out of work. They found that people who have been out of work more than six months rarely received a call back from employers, even if they had significant job experience. This was a startling, if somewhat unsurprising finding: employers discriminate against the long-term unemployed.

This is where public policy can help. It can put a finger on the scale to help the long-term unemployed, particularly since short-term unemployment is no longer an issue. As the labor market has begun rebounding, employers have been hiring those out of work less than six months. The ranks of the long-term unemployed have fallen slightly, but it’s unclear whether that’s because they’ve been hired or dropped out of the labor force altogether. Either way, the long-term unemployment rate is still 2.4 percent, well above the pre-crisis average of 1 percent. If we want to help the economy return to full employment, it’s vital that we get the long-term unemployed back to work. The worst case scenario is that these able-bodied workers are permanently lost from the labor force. More and more economists are beginning to worry that this has already happened.