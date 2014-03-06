‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ Is Wes Anderson At His Worst

So why is the name Zweig so startling at the end of The Grand Budapest Hotel? To put it simply, because this film is the work of a talented and vacant young director whose “brilliance” (I’m sure the word will be used) should not conceal his indifference to the depth of experience that preoccupied Zweig.

Among the visual themes Wes Anderson is drawn to are entrances or thresholds. He is crazy about rigid or fanatical compositions in which a directly faced portal yields to enclosed space beyond (he is born to make a prison film). So, too, as a narrative, this film has a fussy entranceway in which, decades after the actual story, we are introduced to a man (Jude Law) who visits the Grand Budapest Hotel and meets its elderly owner (F. Murray Abraham). Thus, the owner recounts the story of the grand days of the hotel (in a mythical European country, “Zubrowka”) when the ornate and pompous establishment relied on the whim and cunning of its concierge, Monsieur Gustave (played by Ralph Fiennes).

There are hints that Fiennes has it in him to portray a worthwhile human being here—tender, smart, impulsive, humane, and witty—but this potential is smothered by Anderson’s chronic preference for guest stars and demented art direction. As a filmmaker, he has been tending that way for some time: in Moonrise Kingdom, the arty glee with which its island was depicted began to eclipse any response to it as a human or social gathering place. But in this film, the tendency is an avalanche of sickening sweetness. So the picture is a remorseless succession of pretty frames with frosted colors that might come from a Viennese patisserie. The vision is unique and inventive, but indigestible and likely to overwhelm some viewers. There is a production designer credited, Adam Stockhausen (he was on 12 Years a Slave, too, though you wouldn’t guess it). The esteemed Milena Canonero did the costumes. But I think Anderson is the visionary in charge. Still, to be a visionary does not eliminate the possibility of some attendant blindness.