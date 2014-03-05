Do 11 Percent of Americans Really Think HTML Is an STD?

The survey itself may not exist, though. The website iMediaEthics reported Tuesday night that the LAT, which hadn’t linked to the survey, also hadn’t seen the survey—just a press release “reporting” the survey that was disseminated by a publicity firm that represents a British coupon company, Vouchercloud. iMediaEthics then learned that the P.R. firm, 10 Yetis, lists viral marketing and stunts as among the things it does. As of Wednesday around noon, neither iMediaEthics nor any of the people who reported on the survey had actually seen the survey itself.

My point isn’t to smirk—except, perhaps, at those math-challenged reporters and editors who believe 11 percent is closer to 1 in 10 than it is to 1 in 9. (Jezebel's headline is truer than it realizes: "1 in 10 Americans Believe HTML is an STD. LOL. We're Dummies.") Rather, as Fisher notes, this is undeniably the world we live in: one where monetizable clicks incentivize posting catchy content, and posting it quickly, over principles like accuracy and newsworthiness.

Williams Pelegrin, the author who posted at Digital Trends, replied to my request for comment. “I originally went to Reddit, through which I clicked through to the article that was on The LA Times,” he emailed. “I did find the story funny in that it seemed more like a joke rather than something that was legit, and I tried to see if anyone else reported on anything similar. I didn't come across any, and since I don't really assume they would just get some phony information and try to turn it into something that would grab headlines, I took it at face value and reported on it.” He thanked me for bringing this to his attention, and informed me he would update the post immediately. (Pelegrin will issue the correction, but there’s an old saying that pre-dates the Internet: “A lie can travel halfway around the world faster than the truth can put its pants on.”)