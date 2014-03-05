Do 11 Percent of Americans Really Think HTML Is an STD?

Williams Pelegrin, the author who posted at Digital Trends, replied to my request for comment. “I originally went to Reddit, through which I clicked through to the article that was on The LA Times,” he emailed. “I did find the story funny in that it seemed more like a joke rather than something that was legit, and I tried to see if anyone else reported on anything similar. I didn't come across any, and since I don't really assume they would just get some phony information and try to turn it into something that would grab headlines, I took it at face value and reported on it.” He thanked me for bringing this to his attention, and informed me he would update the post immediately. (Pelegrin will issue the correction, but there’s an old saying that pre-dates the Internet: “A lie can travel halfway around the world faster than the truth can put its pants on.”)

What are the lessons here? In Pelegrin’s case, he trusted the Los Angeles Times—and why not? It’s a storied, legacy newspaper—even if Sam Zell did his best to destroy it—but even still, he got burned. It’s not so much that the center cannot hold as that there is no center anymore. So don't trust anybody, not even ancient papers with Times in their titles.

The main culprit here—speed—is perhaps the solution, too. It is telling that BuzzFeed, legendary for its army of writers and total dedication to being the most popular kid on the Internet, was among the first (perhaps the very first) to post an update acknowledging the story’s dubiousness. The same metabolism that led BuzzFeed to post quickly in the first place also led it to update quickly. Then again, the update itself is rather milquetoast—"Update: Some have called into question the validity of this study."—and appears at the very bottom of the article, which otherwise remains unchanged and continues to rack up social shares. (As of this writing, TPM and Time had posted updates, Jezebel and LAT had not.)

Fisher suggests that we will find an equilibrium, as outlets—and advertisers—see the benefit not only of clicks (and therefore speed) but of brand credibility (and therefore of accuracy and quality content). We are seeing this shift play out in the design realm, in which publishers are moving away from click-happy pagination and toward reader-friendly, single-page scrolling. I do not think we are yet seeing it in the realm of posting shareable content.

I do think some salvation may lie in professional pride. It’s salutary that culture has not caught up with technological change, at least not yet. According to his Google Plus page, Pelegrin graduated from college just last year. He has not known a journalistic landscape without the Internet; he may not have even known one without Twitter! Yet he wrote me, “I’d much rather be honest and transparent with this stuff than leaving it as it is,” which sounds like what a journalist 30 years his senior might have said. Journalistic culture still cares about these things, in other words, even if it might be better for their business models if they didn’t. That may save us a lot of future hoaxes.