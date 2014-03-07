Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 7

Putin and Obama had what sounds like a tense and unproductive phone conversation Thursday evening. Compare the Kremlin's and White House's statements on the exchange.

Kremlin account of latest Putin-Obama call makes it sound like he told Obama to 'get over it' on #ukraine http://t.co/9UIh43Ehao — greg white (@whitegl) March 7, 2014

Both houses of the Russian parliament will support the annexation of Crimea and the decision "will be legitimate," Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko said Friday. On Thursday, the Supreme Council of Crimea unanimously voted to join Russia and moved up the date of the schedule referendum on Russian annexation up to March 16. The Crimean capital city of Sevastopol announced it would also participate in the scheduled referendum. Russian lawmakers are already working on making annexation go as smoothly as possible.

Ukrainian Interim President Oleksander Turchynov issued a statement declaring the illegitimacy of the referendum vote. Turchynov said the Crimean Supreme Council is being "totally controlled by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces" and explained that the vote violates the constitution of Ukraine. "This will be a farce, this will be falsity and this will be a crime against the state organized by servicemen of the Russian Federation," Turchynov said.

President Obama said yesterday that the referendum vote could not take place without the "legitimate" Ukrainian government. "In 2014, we are well beyond the days when borders can be redrawn over the heads of democratic leaders," Obama said. The E.U., Baltics, and Scandinavian countries also do not recognize the referendum.