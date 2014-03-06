What Are Economic Sanctions and How Would They Affect the Crisis in Ukraine?

What did Obama’s EO actually do today? Who is hurt by it?

The EO imposed a visa ban against certain Russian and Ukrainian officials, which prevents them from entering the United States. The administration does not release a list of names of those sanctioned so we don’t know who they are. In fact, they won’t even know they face a visa ban until they try to enter the U.S. or unless are already here and have their visa revoked. The order also authorizes the Treasury Department to impose additional economic sanctions against “individuals and entities.” Those sanctions could come in the form of freezing the assets or stopping Americans from doing any business with them. These individual sanctions require more advanced planning, because the charges must hold up in court. For that reason, Obama has only given Treasury the authority to take such moves.

Did we sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin?