What True Detective's Critics Miss About the Finale

But my central complaint against this argument is that it sidelines what was so touching and powerful about the ending; namely, that McConaughey was making a gesture towards his partner. In scene after scene over eight episodes, Marty mocked Rust's nihilism and showed impatience with his anti-religious rants. One, in particular, took place at a rural church, where McConaughey heaped scorn on the believers. I thus saw the final scene as McConaughey trying to establish a closer connection with Harrelson, and taking a step towards the latter's less cynical view of the world. None of this means that either man is going to become an optimist or a believer (or that, per Nussbaum, we are supposed to believe that Marty's "fine" line means all is in fact swell).

Moreover, it's not as if McConaughey is in the process of becoming a full-blown fundamentalist. It is thus odd for Spencer Korbhaber, on The Atlantic's excellent roundtable, to write that "Rust scoffed at tent worshippers, and the Carcosa cult’s belief in the supernatural had terrible consequences, but Rust ends up joining all of them by buying into comforting, irrational mumbo jumbo." So saying you are slightly optimistic about the course of humanity is the same as being a fundamentalist Christian at a (presumably very strict) church, or joining a cult that kills children?

To return to Nussbaum's complaint about the tidy wrap-up of Hart's personal journey, I also think many of the critics have been much too hard on the brief, awkward scene in which Hart's estranged family comes to see him in the hospital. It's true that this was another instance of peripheral, female characters given very little to do; but it was also sad and moving because it displayed the ways in which, even in his heroic moment, Harrelson's prior behavior left him wounded and alone.

For those who found the wrap-up too tidy and light (as opposed to dark, to use Rust's formulation), it is worth remembering that the show had one other "light" wrap-up three episodes earlier, in which the supposed killers were caught, the cops were heroes, and all seemed briefly well with the world. And how long did that last? It is certainly relevant that the creative team behind the show chose to end it on the note that they did, but I don't think we are meant to read too much into these final nice moments. This is still a dark show with two characters who are not going to be permanently cured of their difficulties.

Still, the more I read about the actual plot makes me think that the critics do have a point about the laziness of the wrap-up. The clue that led to the men cracking the case open was pathetically unbelievable; the actual details of what the cult was up to, and to what degree it interacted or steered clear of the central murders, was hazy in the extreme; and the personal story of the killer's connection to the Tuttle clan was underexplained. Not only did this slightly dampen the effect of the last half hour, but it will also, I think, make the idea of rewatching the series less compelling.