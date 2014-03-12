These battles are clearer if you look at the fighting in the states. States taken over by conservatives have waged an all-out war on workers, reproductive health, and public goods. Meanwhile liberal states and cities have moved to expand paid sick-leave, minimum wages, and reproductive health. Even the so-called culture wars have a hard economic edge. Reed dismisses feminism as a set of fake cultural politics. Yet health-care reform has eliminated “woman” as a pre-existing condition, and minimum wage hikes, which disproportionately benefit women of color, and equal pay are in the forefront.

Reed: “...what can it mean to be on the political left? The terms ‘left’ and ‘progressive’...now signify a cultural sensibility...The left has no particular place it wants to go.”

Inequality is shaping up to become the new focus of liberals. Reed is worried about the “dilettantish” behavior of the left which “careens from this oppressed group or crisis moment to that one.” And yes, inequality could turn into another bright shiny object of the day. But I believe inequality will have legs. It has enough moral energy to coordinate political imaginations, yet it’s plastic enough to cover different elements like poverty and plutocracy, as well as values like economic freedom and security.

There’s certainly room. So much liberal energy, both through infrastructure and as a matter of the political horizon, was focused on passing health-care reform and completing the social insurance project. Much of the centrist energy is on the defense or otherwise in decline. Inequality can fill the gap.

This will create its own challenges. It’s not clear inequality as a political project can challenge some of the more egregious blind spots of where Democrats are right now. Questions of worker power and privatization of public goods are left underdetermined in the framework of inequality. Full employment and the actual management of the business cycle can disappear in this focus. However, if done well, inequality can be used to open up these discussions in a progressive way.

But here Reed’s evocation of “the left” becomes problematic. Inequality as a political project will be a distinctly liberal project, focused on a mixed economy, social insurance, and the ways law and custom structure markets and distributions. These are not radical sentiments as the term is historically understood.

This is a total cliché, but it remains the case: After the “End of History” it’s not clear what will animate genuinely leftist politics. Where liberals have been mildly emboldened by the economic crisis, actual leftists continue to seem lost, unable to turn the middle of the plate pitch of a global financial crisis to their advantage. (It’s noteworthy that the recent, big, standard-setting Marx biography is predicated on the idea that trying to read our economic times through Marx is a “singularly useless pastime” that “has run its course.”)

I see new strands focused on the politics of creating alternative spaces and institutions, notably in much of the work and thought central to Occupy. Others are focusing on regrounding leftist politics in a critical re-engagement of work itself. I don’t see a convergence however. The question could use more engagement, including from Reed himself.

Reed: “....the areas of fundamental disagreements that separate [the two parties] become too arcane and too remote from most people’s experience to inspire any commitment, much less popular action.”

No. Just a casual glance out the window shows that the differences in policy have created massive popular actions. From the Tea Party organizing against expanding access to health-care and efforts to fight the recession, to undocumented workers organizing to pass immigration reform, the actual differences in play get people on the street.

There’s a genuine issue here for liberals. One positive thing that the New Republic saw in the New Deal back in 1940 was the idea that the changes in social insurance and labor laws were self-enforcing, and that “it is improbable that these more permanent changes will be or even can be destroyed by any new administration.” (They were half-right; labor was decimated seven years later under Taft-Hartley.)

But can new liberal reform, in an age of diminished horizons, sustain itself? Concretely, will the people getting health-care through the exchanges stand up and prevent future dismantling of Obamacare, the way this is the case with Social Security and Medicare? Can the minor, and even major, changes that would come with an inequality agenda build an actual democratic politics that would call for more action? I’m not sure. But it’s worth finding out, because the potential for the inequality agenda is worth fighting for.