The Fukushima Fearmongers

The government’s silence has bred nothing but paranoia on the Internet. The left-wing Nation of Change posted “3 Disturbing Fukushima Facts the Government is Covering Up,” while the Tea Party site Freedom Outpost found “36 Signs The Media Is Lying To You About Fukushima Radiation” and claimed that “Tests Show Fukushima Fish Are Up To 124X Above Safe Radiation Level.” Anthony Gucciardi, the blogger behind the conspiracy-peddling site Storyleak, accused the government of “turning off key radiation counters positioned in the west coast.” A blogger on Infowars alleged that the Department of Health and Human Services was stockpiling potassium iodide to combat “radioactive debris washing up” on U.S. shores. (Potassium iodide pills can stop the thyroid from absorbing radiation.)

The same collection of blogs has made much of a study from two public health researchers who are also long-time anti-nuclear activists, Joseph Mangano and Janette Sherman, suggestively titled “An Unexpected Mortality Increase in the United States Follows Arrival of the Radioactive Plume From Fukushima: Is There a Correlation?” The authors note an uptick in the U.S. death rate in the months after the meltdown—“13,983 total deaths and 822 infant deaths in excess of the expected”—but don’t seek to prove that Fukushima is to blame. This didn’t stop bloggers from running with headlines such as, “Study: Fukushima Radiation Has Already Killed 14,000 Americans.” Meanwhile, Josh Bloom of the American Council on Science and Health, writing in Forbes, called the study “a crackpot theory” based on “data that is essentially useless.” Scientific American wrote that “the authors’ statistical claims are critically flawed—if not deliberate mistruths.”

But the false alarms keep coming. In December, an unidentified man went to a beach in Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco, with a Geiger counter. He recorded a video of the device picking up roughly four times the level of radiation on the beach as it had on the path—and put it on YouTube. The California Department of Public Health and Vetter, along with one of his graduate students, both went to the beach shortly after, where they used more sensitive instruments to show that the radiation was natural and emitted by the sand. “This has nothing to do with Fukushima,” Vetter said. “This guy was claiming it was cesium and raising concerns.” But as of this writing, the video has more than 770,000 views.

You have not made my day!” said Charles Perrow, an emeritus sociology professor at Yale University and a visiting professor at Stanford University, when I told him he has become a regular fixture in jeremiads about the plume.

Perrow, who jokingly calls himself a “catastrophe maven,” is a longtime advocate for reducing reliance on nuclear power. He recently wrote a paper called “Nuclear Denial: From Hiroshima to Fukushima” for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, with an abridged version called "Fukushima Forever" in the Huffington Post, which laments decades of “denials and trivialization” of radiation’s dangers and calls Fukushima “just the latest episode in a dangerous dance with radiation that has been going on for 68 years.” Bloggers have fixated on the most apocalyptic paragraph of Perrow’s essay, in which he warns that a storm or human error could cause another meltdown at the still-smoldering Fukushima plant.

Perrow, who calls the bloggers “scaremongers,” is just one of several prominent figures who have become entangled in the online Fukushima frenzy. Another is Cenk Uygur, who in 2011 told his MSNBC viewers not to trust the Japanese government’s evacuation scheme. Four months later, he lost his 6 p.m. slot and departed the channel. This past December, he recalled that when his cable-news colleagues heard his Fukushima segment, they told him to watch his words. The statement vindicated bloggers' suspicions of a large-scale cover-up. “Former MSNBC Host Told Not to Warn Public About Fukushima,” declared Infowars. “MSM Fukushima Cover-Up Exposed At Highest Levels Of Govt & Media By Former MSNBC Host,” claimed Before It’s News. When I called Uygur in January, he told me he “wanted to clear the record”: the rebuke from MSNBC wasn’t a cover-up, he said, and “did not come from management.” Rather, he and his MSNBC producers often disagreed about how much to “contradict the government,” and he usually told audiences what he wanted to anyway. When I asked if he had any warnings to impart now, or any opinion about the plume, he said no.

While Uygur and Perrow have become unwitting participants in the blogosphere, scientists have also found themselves sucked into the melee. Vetter, who posts analyses of seafood and other substances at his site “Berkeley RadWatch,” told me bloggers have gone after him personally, accusing his lab of being “bought by the nuclear industry.” (They get funding from the government and the university, though much of their Fukushima awareness work is volunteer.) “No one is paying for me to talk to you,” he told me. Buesseler, meanwhile, has resorted to crowd-funding support for the Woods Hole institute’s efforts to gather water samples—some of them provided by concerned West Coasters—and measure their radioactivity. And biologist Steven Manley, of California State University, Long Beach, teamed up with Vetter on a project called “Kelp Watch”: Since kelp lines the California coast and functions “like little sponges that absorb and concentrate ions in seawater,” Manley said, by testing the plant, they should be able to track the plume.

But by the time the experts have the numbers, the plume will already have come and gone. For now, West Coasters will have to rely on the evidence at hand. As a California resident, Perrow has been reading broadly about the plume. “For a while, I thought of cancelling a family vacation on the beach just south of Santa Cruz,” he told me in January, a few weeks before the planned trip. “I was worried, because I have two grandchildren who will be swimming in that water.” Perrow did his research and reached his conclusions. Then he and his family went to the beach.

