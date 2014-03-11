Ethnic Russians in the Baltics Are Actually Persecuted. So Why Isn't Putin Stepping In?

In a February 2012 referendum, Latvians roundly rejected Russian as an official second language. It is is analagous to what happened in Ukraine after Yanukovich fled the country: The parliament overturned a law that would have granted official status to the Russian language. It was one of the post-revolution developments that seemed to alarm Moscow.

In Estonia, things are far worse. Ethnic Russians are somewhere between one-fifth and one-quarter of the population. And yet, after Estonian independence in 1991, they were not given citizenship, even if they were born there. Russians who weren't living in Estonia before Soviet times are given a gray passport connoting their official status as "aliens." They can't vote in national elections and have trouble finding work. To get citizenship, they have to pass an Estonian language exam. (Estonian, which is not an Indo-European language but an Ugro-Finnic one, is notoriously difficult, with 14 cases.) The Language Inspectorate, which Russia Today derisively labeled "the language police," performs spot checks on bureaucrats and teachers to make sure they know Estonian. If they fail the test, they lose their jobs. In 2007, Russians—including Putin—were all in a tizzy because Estonians removed a Soviet World War II memorial from the center of Tallinn.

Responding to complaints, the Estonian president told NPR back in 2010, that, given what Soviets did to Estonians—mass deportations to Siberia, forcing Russian language onto Estonians— Russian speakers in Estonia should be grateful. "I don't see what people are complaining about," Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said in an interview. "I mean, Germans were beaten up for years and years after the end of World War II. That was a very bad situation. We don't have that here."