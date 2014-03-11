Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 11

He lives!: Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych made his second public appearance since fleeing Ukraine on February 22. Speaking from the Russian town of Rostov-on-Don, Yanukovych first dispelled the rumors of his death that circulated in Kiev last week: “I am alive. Although I can not say that I feel good,” he began. He went on to call the Ukrainian government “a gang of neo-Nazis and ultra-nationalists” and asked of Ukrainians who had become “patrons of dark forces in the West”: “Are you blind? Did you lose your memory? Have you forgotten what fascism is?” Yanukovych declared that he remains the legitimate president of Ukraine and “also the Supreme Commander…I’m alive,” he reminded his audience once more, after declaring the Ukrainian presidential election scheduled for May 25 illegitimate. “I will be back in Kiev.” Here’s a full English transcript of the speech.

Yanukovych’s speech coincided with a fall in the Russian stock market, which still has not recovered from the over 13 percent drop it incurred as Russian forces invaded Crimea, Lenta.ru reports.

Ukrainska Pravda published excerpts of Yanukovych’s notebooks, which confirm secret meetings with Putin and government bribes. The notebooks confirm that Putin pressured Yanukovych to crackdown on protesters on the Maidan.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Igor Tenyukh said that Ukraine had not yet used force against Russian troops in Crimea because Russia had not yet acknowledged the presence of its troops in the peninsula and “any [Ukrainian] use of force in this case would be interpreted as the use of force against its own people,” Ukrainska Pravda reports. The real reason, Tenyukh went on to explain, is that the Ukrainian army is not prepared for confrontation with Russia, which now has 220,000 soldiers, 150 aircrafts, and 60 naval ships on Ukrainian territory. Of the 41,000 Ukrainian soldiers, only 6,000 were prepared for battle when Russia invaded Crimea, Tenyukh said. He appealed to the Ukrainian parliament for additional military funding.