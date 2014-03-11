Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 11

He lives!: Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych made his second public appearance since fleeing Ukraine on February 22. Speaking from the Russian town of Rostov-on-Don, Yanukovych first dispelled the rumors of his death that circulated in Kiev last week: “I am alive. Although I can not say that I feel good,” he began. He went on to call the Ukrainian government “a gang of neo-Nazis and ultra-nationalists” and asked of Ukrainians who had become “patrons of dark forces in the West”: “Are you blind? Did you lose your memory? Have you forgotten what fascism is?” Yanukovych declared that he remains the legitimate president of Ukraine and “also the Supreme Commander…I’m alive,” he reminded his audience once more, after declaring the Ukrainian presidential election scheduled for May 25 illegitimate. “I will be back in Kiev.” Here’s a full English transcript of the speech.

Yanukovych’s speech coincided with a fall in the Russian stock market, which still has not recovered from the over 13 percent drop it incurred as Russian forces invaded Crimea, Lenta.ru reports.