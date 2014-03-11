Russia's Crimean Invasion Is the Beginning of War in Ukraine

Is Crimea enough to secure “a buffer zone” between Russia and the hostile West? To Putin, it’s absolutely not. Russia has a long “unprotected” 2,000 km land border with Ukraine. Plus, according to Putin’s 2008 speech in Bucharest (which drafted the currently implemented plan), the south of Ukraine consists of “Russians alone” whose interests need to be protected. It hence makes sense for Putin to continue restoring the “Russian world” by linking together the currently isolated “enclaves” of Pridnestrovie and Crimea through a mainland channel along the south of Ukraine. So there is little doubt that the Kremlin’s attempts to “secure the border” and protect the “brotherly” east and south will continue.

The years that Putin, as a teenager, spent in Leningrad’s streets—a jungle ruled by survival-of-the-fittest, where criminal ties are common—had a formative influence on his character. The street thug in Putin still shows today through his taste for music (Grigory Leps—his favorite singer—is known to be strongly linked to the criminal world), his vocabulary (lots of vulgar and half-obscene expressions with multiple sexual connotations), the criminal-bureaucratic system he built in Russia, and his bold and aggressive behavior on the international stage. The street thug image has strong support among many social strata in Russia. Because of Soviet history, many Russians come from families with a criminal background, which, when combined with lower incomes and post-imperial syndrome, creates an explosive mix. Putin’s appeals to restore Russia’s might, his aggressive international stance, and his obscene vocabulary target directly those social strata, who are increasingly mobilized by the events in Ukraine. And in the event of war, this mobilized underclass, which is prevalent in the military, will fight for Putin’s sacred mission. Putin's thuggish mindset does not favor negotiations; it’s the logic of ultimatums and aggression. The aggressive rhetoric cannot be used groundlessly for a long time. Thus, in the absence of adequate Western responses, Putin will continue escalating into the Ukraine’s south-east.

Finally, the Russian system itself makes it hard for Putin to stop. Absent legitimation through free and fair elections, autocrats secure it through economic growth, anti-West nationalism, or war. Putin enjoyed oil-induced growth throughout the 2000s, but in the post-2008 economic stagnation he has been reorienting toward both nationalism and military conquest. But once a conflict escalates, a country becomes very vulnerable to economic openness and investments leave the country. Economic sanctions further slow down economic development. To maintain support, the regime further escalates war tensions. Refer to Slobodan Milošević's case in Serbia for further details.

Kremlin advisers like Sergei Glazyev who concerned about Russia’s economic vulnerability in case of war are encouraging the Kremlin to move toward more protectionism and economic closeness. Mikhail Leontyev, one of the Kremlin’s leading ideologists, has recently described the liberal-minded economic policy-makers in Putin’s government as “national betrayers” who should be sent to a tribunal. But the protectionist measures, once implemented, will further deepen the economic stagnation; hence more legitimation through nationalist conflict will be needed, and a vicious cycle will keep reinforcing itself.

Conflict escalation is likely to continue due to regime’s own logic and ideology, and the Kremlin’s latest actions also point in that direction. As southeastern Ukraine is destabilized by randomly emerging pro-Russia activists and mobs, the Kremlin continues concentrating large amounts of armored vehicles near Russian-Ukrainian borders, Russian authorities are preparing to seize the property of foreign citizens and institutions, and the country is threatening not to repay banking loans in economic sanctions are imposed.